Marin’s ProMortgage expands to Sonoma County, adds 4 loan originators

ProMortgage has opened its first Sonoma County office and hired three loan officers to staff it.

The 26-year-old brokerage based in Marin County leased Suite B107 in the Waterfall Towers complex at 2455 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa, according to the announcement Nov. 30. Leading that office is Kelly Gilligan, a former loan originator with Flagstar Bank and Annie Mac.

Two other loan officers working in Santa Rosa are Michael Madsen, also recently joining the company from Flagstar and Annie Mac, and Brian Goulding, who joined ProMortgage’s main office in San Rafael in early 2020.

The company added two loan officers to its Marin office who were said to have been top producers: Phil Galante, formerly of US Bank, and Gene Siegel, previously at PNC Bank and Bank of America.

“We are in discussions with a group of (loan originators) in the South Bay — would be great to open down there,” David Rubenstein, managing partner, told the Business Journal in an email. “Mendocino and Lake counties are a bit farther away — not sure we’re going to open in those counties. Napa is a definite possibility.”

The brokerage recently expanded its line-up of funding options with reverse mortgages, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), bridge financing and private money lending.