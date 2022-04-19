Marketer at Sonoma County’s Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Two decades of working in area nonprofits have left Irvine familiar with the great work each is doing in their communities. But the current position he’s held since 2017 may be one in which he has a bit more of a personal understanding of what it means to the people it serves.

“I attended the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley when I was a child, as my parents both worked out of town, and it is so rewarding to be able to play a role in this invaluable service being available for kids today,” the nonprofit executive says, adding, “I’ve worked with a number of great nonprofits, all of which I have believed in deeply, but there is something special about working to empower an organization where I truly know what a difference it can make in the life of a child and family in our community.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

I don’t know how much my age factors into my day-to-day life at work. I’m thankful to have, at my age, over 20-years’ experience in leadership roles with various nonprofits both in Sonoma County and Central America, where I lived for a short period of time. I do look forward to gaining more experience as I move past the 40-year mark, as that will allow me to contribute even more to my work.