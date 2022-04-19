Marketer at Sonoma County’s Cobb Wines wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

His career path let Wong from prep cook to bartending, but eventually to wine and eventually, to seven years at Kosta Browne before joining the three-employee West Sonoma County Cobb Wines.

It was at Kosta, he says, where he faced a particular challenge.

”In 2019 the February floods destroyed the guest facing portions of Kosta Browne. Our entire onsite staff was displaced. We spent the first couple weeks huddled up with Duckhorn’s finance offices, working at conference tables and taking calls outside so as to not disrupt co-workers. Hospitality staff converted to customer service representatives, and I hit the road.

“I spent more time in hotel rooms that ever before in my career. It was tough to lose my office with a door, my team to another department and my home life to the road. It gave me a huge amount of perspective as to how fortunate I had been, and was currently, to be given the opportunity to pivot and still contribute while the company rebuilt.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“I have always been the young buck. That is sure to end here sooner that I might wish. I am not sure if it was kismet or a penchant for learning from those wiser, but I have always felt young in the industry.

“While the stereotype of youth being dismissed within the industry is pervasive at times, the opportunity to learn and develop amongst the greats that have tread before us far outweighs the trappings of youth itself.”