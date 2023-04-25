Marketing associate at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“To be a successful leader, provide thorough and clear communications, including expectations and feedback,” says Lauren Peters, “it shows care, respect, support, and intention.”

Peters puts this into practice through her various leadership roles.

“I want to continue to create ways to engage community through my personal project called ‘Ballot Party,’ in which small community groups gather to unpack our local ballots and make them easy to understand, through my work with the Luther Burbank Center as well as my other volunteer work.”

Peters says she feels great about where she currently works, both about the experience and value she offers the nonprofit as well as the leadership she provides her team.

When considering her career goals growing up, being a museum educator was one of the options that came to mind; today her largest professional accomplishment involves a role in creating engaging and enjoyable cultural resources for children and families at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County.

By far, she names navigating the local wildfires and the pandemic as her greatest professional challenge.

She is passionate about nonprofit work, exploring nature with her husband and dog, and baking, as well as eating out locally with friends.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The greatest thing about being under 40 is I still have lots of time to learn new skills and take on new challenges.

The worst is being misjudged for not having enough experience because of my age.”