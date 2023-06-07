Marketing VP at Napa Valley’s Far Niente Wine Estates wins North Bay Influential Women Award

Kate McManus is a leader in marketing, business development and branding with more than 25 years of experience in the wine and spirits industry. As Vice President of Marketing at Far Niente Wine Estates, she focuses on building talented and dedicated teams by creating a positive culture fostering innovation and creativity. She has worked at top industry firms from New York to Napa, moving to the Bay Area to lead marketing activities at Constellation Brands for international wineries from New Zealand, Sonoma and Italy. At Delicato Family Vineyards, she built the marketing department and expanded trade and digital capabilities. McManus joined Far Niente in 2022 and focuses on strengthening its benchmark hospitality and winemaking programs.

Is there a major accomplishment that you would like to share?

I worked with the James Beard Foundation to develop and launch a wine brand called Dough with a portion of profits donated to the foundation’s BIPOC scholarship programs and Women’s Leadership Programs.

What was the biggest obstacle you faced in your career?

Equality remains an issue in the wine and spirits industry. Early in my career I had to work twice as hard as my male colleagues to advance. Through hard work and dedication, I was able to pave a path to success but had to make personal sacrifices. Fortunately, many women continue to break the glass ceiling in our industry, creating new opportunities for future generations of women to be able to succeed in the industry while balancing their work and personal lives.

What advice would you give to young professionals who strive to be great leaders entering your profession or the work world today?

I built networks of internal project champions to support my ideas and try to do the same for my current teams. Championing and mentoring younger teammates who bring great ideas to the table is something that I make a point to do as an executive team leader.

Favorite quote

“What we know matters, but who we are matters more.” ―Brene Brown