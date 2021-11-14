Mattsons add another inn, retail space to buying spree

Ken and Stacy Mattson, who have made a name for themselves buying a huge amount of real estate in the Sonoma Valley in the past five years, are continuing to add to their collection.

In July, their Vacaville-based KS Mattson Partners purchased Inn 2 Remember on West Spain Street. Built in 1920, the two-story property features 12 rooms on nearly 3,000 square feet.

The purchase price wasn’t disclosed, but the transfer tax for the sale was $2,640, which based on the average state formula ($1.10 for every $1,000), would suggest a sale price of $2.4 million, but that formula can be altered for some properties. In 2021, a property tax assessment on the land was $1,615,469.

Inn 2 Remember deed

In October, the Mattsons, via their Sienna Pointe LLC, purchased Salsa Trading Company. Owners Edna Hayes and Bruce Needleman announced their plans to move Spain, which meant selling the building at 20490 Broadway.

“The decision to retire is bittersweet, but we are looking forward to moving to Santa Barbara and closer to our son who resides in Malibu,” Hayes and Needleman told the Index-Tribune last week.

The purchase price of the 40,075-square-foot property was not disclosed. But with a transfer tax of $4,290, it would suggest the property sold for $3.9 million. Built in 1935, the building on site is 8,526 square feet.

Salsa Trading Co deed

It is unclear what the Mattsons plan to do with their new purchases, emails to their representatives were not immediately returned.