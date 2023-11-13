MCE gets $1M to help charge electric vehicles in underserved communities

MCE, the electricity provider formerly known as Marin Clean Energy, will use a $1 million grant to accelerate the switch to electric vehicles in underserved communities.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will support the company in building 46 EV charging sites across its service area and provide EV rebates to 100 residents.

MCE is planning to collaborate with organizations in Marin, Contra Costa, Napa and Solano counties to connect with residents who will be invited to weigh in on where the EV charging stations should be installed. Residents also will be asked to share where they think car sharing, e-bikes and scooters should be situated around town.

MCE is contributing another $275,000 to bolster the project.

"Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in California. That's why MCE is investing in carbon-free mobility solutions," said Dawn Weisz, the chief executive officer.

"We want to hear from community partners about their priorities and challenges so we can better meet their needs," she said. "We can build a more equitable transportation network for all if we hear insights and guidance from community members often left out of the planning process."

Founded in 2010, the company was California's first community-choice aggregator. Under community-choice aggregation law, California cities and counties are allowed to combine their citizens' purchasing power to buy electricity and thus compete with investor-owned utilities such as PG&E.

MCE, which is based in San Rafael, operates as a joint powers authority that supplies renewable electrical energy to 37 communities in Marin, Contra Costa, Napa and Solano counties using PG&E's infrastructure. The authority's main mission is to address global warming by promoting the use and development of energy that does not produce greenhouse gases.

Since its inception, MCE has invested $1.7 million in EV charging port rebates and $1.2 million in rebates for low-income EV drivers, and it has installed more than 1,000 EV charging ports.

In Marin, MCE has supported the creation of 557 ports and invested nearly $840,000 in port rebates. Another 84 rebates worth $289,000 were awarded to EV drivers.

According to the California Energy Commission, Marin County has 573 public EV chargers, including 97 fast chargers, and 509 shared private chargers.

The priority areas identified for allocating the grant spending include Concord, Pittsburg, Richmond, San Pablo and unincorporated areas of Contra Costa County; the city of Napa; Fairfield and Vallejo in Solano County; and San Rafael, said Jenna Tenney, a spokesperson for MCE.

"If funding is directed to this area, it will help to further many of the recommended actions of the Marin Countywide EV Acceleration Strategy, including installing EV chargers near multifamily buildings and ensuring equitable access to public EV charging in low-income and underserved communities," Christine O'Rourke, sustainability coordinator of the Marin Climate and Energy Partnership, said in an email.

Derek McGill, director of planning for the Transportation Authority of Marin, said his agency funded the EV strategy to find ways to make the transition to electric vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from auto travel.

"Currently zero emission vehicles make up over a third of new vehicle sales, and this number is expected to increase," McGill said. "Marin County is one of the top five counties in the state for EV adoption and number of EV chargers per capita. Local planning efforts like the EV Acceleration Strategy are important to ensure that competitive funding continues to support our local greenhouse gas emissions reduction efforts."

McGill said he's happy to see MCE moving forward with the project.

Cory Bytof, sustainability program manager for the San Rafael, said he's excited about it, too.

"Right now there are only a few publicly accessible EV chargers in and around the Canal neighborhood at Bahia Vista elementary and the Health and Wellness Campus," Bytof said.

"It will go a long way toward understanding what residents and businesses in the Canal neighborhood would like to see, which is essential for good planning," Bytof said. "We're excited to work with MCE and our other community partners to see what's possible and find ways to meet community needs."