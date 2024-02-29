MCE honors three Bay Area environmentalists

MCE’s Board of Directors recognized three Bay Area leaders at its meeting on Feb. 15 with this year’s Charles F. McGlashan Advocacy Awards for their stewardship of the planet.

The honorees include Chris Benz, the Napa Climate NOW! co-founder; Karen Madden, the lead teacher for the Marin School of Environmental Leadership; and Eden Housing, under the management of Tom White and Ruthie Levin.

The San Rafael-based nonprofit power provider established the annual awards after McGlashan, a Marin County supervisor and vice chairman of the SMART board who died in 2011 on a Lake Tahoe ski trip.

McGlashan left behind a legacy that demonstrated his passion for the environment.