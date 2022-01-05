Meadows of Napa Valley taps ER doctor as community medical director

Mark S. Singer, M.D., will join the Meadows of Napa Valley, a retirement community, as its community medical director.

The community, under executive management of PRS Management, a subsidiary of Pacific Retirement Services, stated that Singer’s role will be to oversee “the medical care for assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing residents as well as lead health and wellness initiatives for the 20-acre, continuing care retirement community.”

In 2004, the emergency room physician joined the emergency staff at the St. Helena Hospital and simultaneously began offering his services as ‘The House Call Doc’ in 2005 for his home care practice called, “House Calls of Napa Valley.”

“My patients are like family,” says Dr. Singer, “ensuring their quality of care has always been at the heart of what I do and I’m excited to continue my work by bettering the lives of the vibrant, accomplished people who call The Meadows home.”

He earned his Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences from the University of California, Riverside in 1980 and his doctorate of medicine from UCLA’s School of Medicine in 1983. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Association of Physician Specialists, and a diplomat of the American Association Home Care Physicians, the company stated.