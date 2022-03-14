Meal-kit delivery companies flourished early in the pandemic, but are struggling now

The pandemic drove a fresh burst of interest in meal-kit delivery and recipe boxes in the United States, as homebound families sought convenient and healthy home-cooked meal options. Those days are over.

A resumption of regular life as pandemic restrictions wane has led to fewer meals eaten at home once again, and meal-kit subscriptions are struggling, experts say.

Meal-kit delivery giants like HelloFresh, Sunbasket and Blue Apron are faring worse or dealing with much slower growth, especially compared to 2020 record highs, partly due to fierce competition from more than a dozen newer companies like Freshly, EveryPlate and others. Plus, several grocery stores, like Kroger, are also getting in on the action, with its purchase of Home Chef. Competition is also coming from fully reopened restaurants hustling to regain customers, as well as delivery companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

At the same time, rising inflation across most categories of food has meant more families are increasingly budget-conscious, which means cutting back on meal kits.

Meal-kit delivery services may also have contributed to their own obsolescence, providing the training wheels for far more people learning how to cook during the pandemic, some experts say. It's a twist on the adage: Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to cook a fish, you feed him for a lifetime - and he probably doesn't need step-by-step instructions on laminated cards anymore.

"It was incredibly important in [the] early days of [the] pandemic, a tool to help people cook something that wasn't in their repertoire, maybe something global," said Emily Moquin, food and beverage analyst for Morning Consult, a survey firm. "It was skill-building and safe experimentation. But then people learned how."

For Dolen Perkins-Valdez, a creative writing professor at American University in D.C., meal-kit delivery was a godsend during the pandemic for her household of five.

"I hit this wall where I had exhausted my repertoire, and I was also spending a lot more time planning. And there was a lot more demand, because the kids were virtual schooling and they were hungry all the time," she said. She would order four different dinner meals each week for around $140, appreciating that it reduced "decision-making fatigue." Plus, the kids weren't tired of what was for dinner.

As the months went on, Perkins-Valdez got better at tossing vegetables in a little olive oil and roasting them. She used her oven more, and she learned tricks for putting together family meals quickly. She paused her subscription, then canceled.

Back in 2020, the U.S. meal-kit market surged by 68.5%, reaching $5.8 billion, a greater increase than any recent year, according to Coresight Research, which analyzes data in retail, technology and fashion. Americans missing their pad thai and pining for pappardelle had the time and a need for shared family activities - stuck at home, "entertainment" often amounted to a paint-by-numbers approach to a fancy dinner.

"Many people had greater disposable income and more time on their hands. Dinner choices were severely limited, and consumers were left with this gap to fill," said Mo Dezyanian, a marketing professor at Centennial College in Toronto. "All of that is being reversed right now. Most of these companies have dropping share prices, and that is obviously a big problem."

Blue Apron, one of the first meal-kit delivery companies, reported a $26.4 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2021, with revenue down 7% from the previous year. And although recently Berlin-based HelloFresh, a top performer in the category, reported strong revenue growth of 61.5% for 2021, that was eclipsed by its explosive 2020 revenue growth of 102.3%. HelloFresh's stock price dropped 55% in the past year; Blue Apron dropped 29%.

When asked about the recent financial challenges, Blue Apron chief executive Linda Findley said being first "comes with its own set of challenges."

"When you're the first to do something, you might be making a lot of decisions that wind up challenging the business," she said, explaining why some industry experts say Blue Apron hasn't fulfilled its early promise.

HelloFresh in a statement said that it anticipated a "normalization" of the rate of growth moving forward, but that some of the drivers of 2020′s unprecedented growth (increased working from home, price sensitivity and focus on sustainability) will become permanent.

"The food market is only at the very beginning of a digital disruption and we see a lot of potential for future growth as people are spending an increasing amount of their weekly food budget online," the statement read.