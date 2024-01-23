Meals on Wheels acquires larger Solano County facility

Meals on Wheels Solano County recently announced the purchase of a new, larger building in Fairfield that will triple their current program space.

"With more space comes more capacity," said Laurie Hartmann, executive director of the organization. "We'll be able to serve more people and store more program-related equipment. It definitely allows the opportunity to grow and develop our current programs, and even start new ones. After all, we're always looking to meet the needs of the people we serve, so if there's a need and no program, we'll find a solution."

According to Hartmann, current operations are located in a small 5,000-square-foot space at the Marina Center in Suisun City.

"We currently have 28 staff members, not including kitchen staff, squeezed into one open office space, and our storage (and) supply has us bursting at the seams," said Hartmann. "... We also serve about 850 clients per day — over 250,000 meals per year. Amazingly, we've been able to do this for as long as we have been, but seniors are living longer and (are) requiring more services. We can't continue to grow in this space."

Hartmann said the COVID-19 pandemic caused an 18% increase in need for senior services and that need continues to rise rapidly each day.

"It's crazy that we've been able to do this for as long as we have been in our current space, but we can't continue to keep up with the need if we stay," said Hartmann.

The new location, located at 1000 Union Ave. in Fairfield, triples current program space for the organization, which Hartmann said allows them to store program equipment and food more efficiently while providing additional space for staff to work.

"We'll even have a freight elevator and loading zone for volunteers and paid drivers to pack their routes for the day," said Hartmann. "The entire second floor will be a commercial kitchen, which we hope to open up to other community organizations — our very own community kitchen. It would be amazing to have friends like Sustainable Solano teach their cooking classes. We don't use it 24/7 for production, so it would be great to see it always being used."

Meals offers two meal programs at this time, according to Hartmann, including Mobile Meals, also known as "home-delivered meals," designed to support those who may face challenges in preparing or accessing food on their own; and Café Connect — a "fresh take" on community center dining that supports active and energized social lives for all participants.

The Mobile Meals program provides meals delivered to participant's doorstep three days a week for adults 60 years of age or older and those that are homebound, while the Café Connect program offers a dine-in option to adults 60 years of age or older Monday through Friday.

The Meals group also offers several other programs to assist local seniors:

The PAWS (Pets Assisting the Well-being of Seniors) Program, which offers free supplemental pet food and flea medicine for seniors with pets during their home-delivery program.

The Fall Prevention Program, which provides free screenings, clinical assessments, and home modifications to those with a great risk of falling. Hartmann said recipients will be assessed by the organization's Fall Prevention coordinator and physical or occupational therapist to determine fall risk, and once approved, free modifications such as grab bars, improved lighting, and other fall prevention equipment will be provided, though no structural modifications will be made.

The Rosey Tablet Program, which is designed to connect seniors to their friends, families, and communities through technology. According to organizers, all participants receive a free tablet, training, and technical support when participating in the program. "Anything from games, video-calling, wellness checks, and even medication reminders, Rosey is equipped with many features that are safe, simple, and fun to use," said organizers.

Senior Connect, which is a free information and resource hotline for Solano County seniors and their families. Hartmann said Senior Connect Specialists are available Monday — Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to connect seniors with programs and services in their area. There is also an annual resource guide that is published and available in print and digital formats.

Case Management services that are aimed to identify seniors who need assistance in maintaining an optimal level of functioning, as well as engage seniors in ways that can improve quality of life and reduce risk for out of home placement. Those that participate in MOWSC's home-delivery program are assigned a Case Manager who work with them one-on-one to design their care plan, according to Hartmann.

At this time, the organization continues to raise money for construction, said Hartmann, but securing the building was a natural progression that started with small fundraisers supported by American Rescue Plan Funds.

"We've started reaching out, but there's still a lot of work to do," said Hartmann. "We have naming sponsorship opportunities, as well."

According to Hartmann, part of the funding for the new building was also developed through the strong partnership with the prior owners of the building, Valley Strong Credit Union.

"They made the transition for us so smooth, and they even donated $50,000 to MOWSC," said Hartmann.

The organization also received a sizable donation from a couple that left part of their will to the organization, according to Hartmann.

"That will go towards our brand new kitchen," said Hartmann.

According to Hartmann, the organization is hoping to be moved into the new facility sometime this summer.

Hartmann said though raising money is a huge priority that will help the organization move into the new building, having volunteers is equally as important to the organization.

"We have a strong and dedicated volunteer base that steps up when they can," said Hartmann. "The more volunteers we have means we can shorten routes, which decreases the time commitment that volunteers have to make, create more opportunities (and) ways to volunteer, and serves more people."