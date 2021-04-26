Meet the San Francisco North Bay’s 2021 Forty Under 40 notable young professionals

Each year, the Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 Awards highlight local professionals younger than 40 who are making a difference in their organizations and in the wider community.

Click on the links below to read interviews with the winners.

Jennifer Adametz, Property Manager, The Barlow, Sebastopol, 36

Melissa Apuya, District Director, Assemblyman Marc Levine, San Rafael, 36

Quinn Arnsten, Partner, Farella Braun + Martel, St. Helena, 36

Annie Azevedo, Tax Supervisor, BPM LLP, Santa Rosa, 25

Jennifer Beretta, Assistant Herdswoman, Beretta Family Dairy, Santa Rosa, 33

Alberto Botello, Child Support Officer, Sonoma County Department of Child Support Services, Santa Rosa, 35

Mia Bowler, Partner, Friedemann Goldberg Wargo Hess, 33

Jeff Dodd, Partner, Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass LLP, Napa, 38

Kaitlyn Findley-Thorn, Chief Operating Officer, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa, 34

Nate Friar, Project Manager, Providence St. Joseph Health, Santa Rosa, 34

Michael Glamore, Urologic Surgeon, Providence Health, St. Josephs Medical Group (Memorial Hospital), Santa Rosa, 32

AnnaRae Grabstein, Chief Compliance Officer, NorCal Cannabis Company, Santa Rosa, 39

Nick Haley, Director of Operations, Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga, St. Helena, 37

Greg Hancock, Vice President, Construction and Commercial Real Estate, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa, 34

Lindsay Hoopes, Proprietor, Hoopes Vineyards/Oasis by Hoopes, Napa, 39

Lisa Howard, Co-owner and Winemaker, Tolenas Winery, Fairfield, 38

Valerie Gerald Kushel, Founding Attorney, VGK Law, San Rafael, 36

Zachery Kushel, Founder and Managing Director, Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures, Corte Madera, 36

Margaret Leonardi, Winemaker, Fetzer, Hopland, 33

Willy Linares, Rohnert Park City Council District 1 member, 36

Colleen Mahoney, Orientation and Family Programs Coordinator, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park, 39

Doug Marshall, Operations Manager, Wright Contracting, Santa Rosa, 35

Seth Maze, President, GMH Builders, Sonoma, 38

Nicolas Mendoza, Director and Lead Teacher, Acqua Montessori, San Rafael, 34

Jamie Mickelson, Owner, Operator, Sonoma Mountain Beef Co., Santa Rosa, 31

Gladys Milligan, Branch Experience Manager, Redwood Credit Union, American Canyon, 39

Bernie Narvaez, President, Narvaez Insurance Services, Napa, 35

Natalie Owdom, General Manager, Muscardini Cellars, Kenwood, 29

Gianna Peralta, Manager of Infection Prevention, Providence, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Napa, 29

Christopher Peterson, Co-owner, Willowside Meats LLC, Santa Rosa, 37

Emily Peterson, Inpatient Pharmacy Director, Kaiser Permanente, Santa Rosa, 34

Victoria Reschke, Category Business Manager, Central Valley, Napa, 29

Sean Stiny, Integrated Marketing Manager, Keysight Technoloy, Santa Rosa, 36

Mia Stornetta, Winery Relations Manager, Atlas Vineyard Management, Napa, 28

Julie Swanstrom, Client Services Director, Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs), Santa Rosa, 35

Stacey Walker, Principal, TLCD Architecture, Santa Rosa, 38

Mary Watts, Deputy Director, Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, 32

Lauren Wong, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Aperture Cellars, Healdsburg, 36

Ashleigh Worley, Director of Education and Community Engagement, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa, 32

Michael Yongue, First Vice President and Manager of Wealth Management and Trust, Bank of Marin, Novato, 37