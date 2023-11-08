Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley Brewing Company crafts a sustainability plan for its future

As of 2021, there were more than 24,000 kilowatt-hours of solar production at U.S. breweries. That is enough energy to brew almost 30 million gallons of beer.

California in 2021 had 14 breweries with solar, the most of any state. Colorado was second with seven.

71% of states have at least one solar brewery as of 2021.

59% of beer drinkers are willing to pay more for sustainably produced beer.

It’s not just what’s in the can that matters. For Anderson Valley Brewing Company, it’s about being good stewards of the land.

The Mendocino County brewery could have stopped years ago when in 2005 it became the first brewery in the world to install solar. Instead, the craft brewery continues to be on the leading edge of sustainability.

Most recently the current operators changed the packaging to eliminate plastic.

“We moved all packaging to the most sustainable packaging we could. All beer is in cans now with cardboard exterior wraps that allowed us to eliminate plastic,” Kevin McGee, CEO and president of the company, said. “We had to develop the packaging because it didn’t exist. We had to invest in a new packaging equipment to get the cans into the boxes.”

While he knows there is a cost savings to get rid of bottles and plastic, McGee hasn’t crunched the numbers to know that dollar figure.

“It was something we did because we knew sustainability-wise it was smart to do,” McGee said.

The switch to cans from bottles means the number of trucks needed to ship product has been reduced by 60%, McGee said. Weight is the big difference.

In keeping with the company’s quest to have as little waste as possible end up in a landfill, the bottling line was upcycled by being sold to a local winery.

Energy consumption at U.S. breweries Electricity 35% refrigeration 25% packaging 12% other 10% compressed air 7% brewhouse 6% lighting 5% boiler house Natural gas 45% brewhouse 25% packaging 20% utilities 10% space heating Source: EPA

Industry insights

Beer making isn’t necessarily an environmentally friendly business. It takes a ton of energy and water.

The Brewers Association’s “Energy Usage, GHG Reduction, Efficiency and Land Management Manual” said, “Refrigeration generally creates the largest electrical load, while brewing consumes the largest amount of natural gas.”

“Energy used in a brewery breaks down into two primary units. Thermal energy in the form of natural gas is used to generate hot water and steam, which is then used in brewing, packaging and general building heating. Electrical energy is used to power all equipment, with the largest user being refrigeration,” the document said.

“Thermal sources average 70% of the energy consumed in the brewery; however, it usually only accounts for 30% of the actual energy cost. Based on this, efforts to reduce electrical energy should be given top priority when considering energy reduction opportunities, as they account for the largest opportunity.”

The trade group, which represents more than 5,400 craft brewers, launched its sustainability subcommittee in 2013. One result was a guide focusing on energy, water, wastewater, carbon dioxide and solid waste.

The group in 2014 wanted to prove to craft breweries that change could affect their bottom line for the better. In a pilot program that year “savings ranged from $35,000 to $235,000 annually for small to larger craft breweries.”

Always evolving

Anderson Valley Brewing Company knows it’s not saving as much money as it could by continuing to operate a solar system that is nearly 20 years old.

That is why a $2 million project is on the drawing board. Exactly when the green light will be given to start construction is unclear. Plans were finalized in summer 2020, but then the world was shut down — including the Boonville brewery, and sales plummeted. It is still in recovery mode.

Once the new panels are installed, the solar production will go from powering 50% of the operations today to producing 210% of what the brewery needs, McGee said. He anticipates the excess will be sold to Sonoma Clean Power in Santa Rosa.

The arrays cover the brew house and a carport. Now the output is less than 400,000 kilowatt-hours annually, with future panels forecast to deliver 861,000 kilowatt-hours a year. (A kilowatt-hour is the amount of energy it would take to keep a 1,000-watt appliance running for one hour.)

The plan calls for all of the more than 700 panels to be replaced, with an expansion to a neighboring building and elsewhere on the 30-acre parcel.

Once started, construction should take about three months. This includes building an on-site battery storage system.

“It will reduce our ongoing costs immediately,” McGee said. “It would pay for itself between eight and 10 years.”

Partnering with like-minded organizations is also a top priority. Coastal Ale, which was released this year, has 5% of its gross profits from packaged ales going to the Surfrider Foundation.

On its website the nonprofit says it is “dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves and beaches, for all people, through a powerful activist network.”