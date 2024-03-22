Mendocino County’s Stanford Inn by the Sea named among best in US for vegans, VegNews reports

Mendocino’s Stanford Inn by the Sea is one of the best hotels in the United States for vegan travelers , according to a report out this month by vegan magazine and website VegNews.

The eco-friendly resort was listed on the website’s March 13 list of “16 Best Hotels in America With Vegan Options.” It was the only California hotel to make the ranking.

The accommodations listed were “immensely vegan-friendly, pet-friendly, and eco-conscious,” according to the article.

Described by VegNews as a “hidden gem,“ the resort situated on Mendocino Bay features an all plant-based restaurant, The Ravens, which sources ingredients straight from the organic gardens on the property.

In addition to complimentary breakfast and afternoon desserts and coffee or tea, The Ravens offers fine dining in the evening.

Along with its vegan dining, the resort offers guests a chance to partake in cooking and gardening classes, nature tours, yoga and other healthy living experiences, according to the resort’s website.

It also offer vegan retreats that include a four-night stay with meals, classes, complimentary cookbooks and more.

Other hotels on the list range from Las Vegas hotel Wynn to the Country Hearth bed-and-breakfast in Pennsylvania’s Dutch Country.

In its report, VegNews says that the travel and tourism industry is becoming more vegan-friendly and eco-friendly all over the world, and while the hotels mentioned in its list may not be strictly vegan, they do offer vegan experiences or options from the food to the mini bottles of hand lotion.

Get the full list and more information at vegnews.com.