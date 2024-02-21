Mendocino, Sonoma organizations invited to apply for e-bike grants

Schools, government, non-profits and businesses in Mendocino or Sonoma counties that would like to purchase electric bicycles for employees to use for commuting to and from work are invited to apply for grants through Sonoma Clean Power.

Applicants must be a Sonoma Clean Power customer and have at least five staff, volunteers or students who commute using light-duty cars and trucks.

"Electric bikes offer another option for clean commuting by reducing vehicle travel and related costs and emissions," said Scott Salyer, program manager at Sonoma Clean Power. "Our goal with this effort is to provide the comprehensive funding and support that organizations need to build a successful electric bike commuting program."

On Feb. 14, Sonoma Clean Power began taking applications for grants of up to $20,000 to cover all or most of the cost of setting up an e-bike commuting program, including money for helmets, locks, bike racks, chargers and storage. The application is available on the Sonoma Clean Power website.

The application deadline is April 3, and the target date for awards is May 22. Eligible organizations include businesses, non-profits, public entities, Tribal nations, and educational institutions.

Sonoma Clean Power is the default not-for-profit electricity provider for Mendocino and Sonoma counties, except for inside the Healdsburg and Ukiah city limits.