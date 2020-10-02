Mendocino wine can be labeled from there, boosting the region’s profile

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a bill by a North Bay state legislator to create a Mendocino County wine-label designation.

“Mendocino wine stands out on its own, it’s some of North America’s best, and this law will be a big boost for the region,” Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said in the announcement Friday. “Establishing this labeling process will honor those who grow and harvest this amazing fruit and the wineries who produce this world-renowned wine.”

His office added that the bill was the result of a 2-year collaborative process working with the Mendocino Winegrowers, grape growers and vintners throughout the county.

The senator’s announcement stated labeling a wine from a specific region of origin increases county brand recognition, increases wine sales and raises recognition of newer industry participants. California has conjunctive labeling laws in several regions, including Sonoma County, Napa County, Lodi, Monterey, Santa Barbara and Paso Robles.

“We were grateful to work with Senator McGuire on this critical initiative. This law has been a long time coming and we’re truly grateful to all of the growers and vintners who made this dream a reality,” said Bernadette Byrne, executive director of Mendocino Winegrowers, Inc. “Conjunctive labeling will continue to increase the recognition of Mendocino County wine and grapes, and help promote what we already know — Mendocino County is a premier region for world-class wine.”

Now law, the new “Mendocino County” designation must be included on the front or back of the wine label if the wine is either produced entirely, or within a vineyard designated within Mendocino County, on or after Jan. 1, 2023.