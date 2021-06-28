Merrill Lynch adviser in Napa wins North Bay Business Leadership Pride award

Pina Carino, a Napa-based first vice president and wealth management adviser for Merrill Lynch, is a winner of North Bay Business Journal’s inaugural Pride Business Leadership Awards.

Number of company employees: 60,000 employees at Merrill Lynch

Professional background: Wealth Management Adviser for 27 years.

Education: Arizona State University, Criminal Justice, BA degree; College of Financial Planning – Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) designations.

Personally, what have you learned about yourself within the past year — with its economic and social challenges — and how will it change the way you live going forward?

In my 27 years as a Wealth Management Advisor and Certified Financial Planner at Merrill Lynch, I learned I am having more conversations with my LGBT clients about their trusts, legacy planning and long term care options. Despite all the restrictions, the fears and the caregiving challenges, all so reminiscent of what the LGBT community went through in the 1980s and 90s, I witnessed my LGBT community come together.

My relationships have evolved, especially with my LGBT clients. I know more about them and they know more about me now, which allows me the opportunity to be an even better wealth advisor.

Going forward I will cherish ever minute with my family and friends, as I value time more than ever.

Did it give you a new perspective about your career or the business you are in? What was the biggest shift in that perception?

It reaffirmed why I am a Wealth Management Advisor and Certified Financial Planner at Merrill Lynch.

Of all the things you learned about yourself in the past year or so, which one surprises you the most and why?

How I could work from home and enjoy a better work life balance.

What stereotype or bias involving the Pride movement which you most like to knock down and why?

That LGBT people have a specific look. We are your wealth advisors, doctors, attorneys, nurses, and more.

What was the best decision you made in the past year in your professional life in the past year, and what was the worst? Tell us why.

Working from home was the best decision.

Underestimating my value was my worst decision.

What is the achievement are you most proud of when it comes to your professional life and why:

My Certified Financial Planner designation since most financial advisors do not take the time and dedication it takes to achieve this high standard.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities when it comes to the Pride movement?

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch are committed to investing in our LGBTQ+ community. We have been named as one of the best companies to work for and best bank for diversity. I am also so proud to be on the Bank of America North Bay Pride Leadership Counsel.

Words that best describe you: Passionate, Intelligent, Kind and Outgoing

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

My biggest obstacle was being a 25 year old female financial adviser that started in 1993 in a male dominated profession. I overcame that by persevering and became a Certified Financial Planner and built long lasting relationships.

Now tell us who influenced, mentored or inspired you in the area of the Pride movement, and tell us why: Harvey Milk because he never gave up and fought for not only the LGBT communities rights, but for social justice.

Most want to meet: If she was still alive Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG)

Stress relievers: Lead singer in 80’s rock band and exercise.

Favorite activities outside work: Playing with my 2 Maltese puppies and singing in my 80’s rock band and hiking.

Those who care about you, what would they say are your best qualities: I am passionate, kind, outgoing, focused, intelligent and always up for a good adventure.