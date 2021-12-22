Michaela Kelly named estate director for Napa Valley’s Stony Hill Vineyard

Michaela Kelly has been named as estate director for Napa Valley-based Stony Hill Vineyard founded in 1952.

The winery, acquired by Gaylon Lawrence and Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy, Jr. late last year, stated that Kelly transitioned to the sommelier team at Alinea Restaurant Group where she worked up until July 2020. She came to the Napa area after that to do a harvest internship with Schramsberg. Following harvest, Kelly joined the team at PRESS and became the assistant general manager, the winery stated.

“The rich history of Stony Hill Vineyard caught my attention during my wine studies in the Napa Valley,” said Kelly. “I’m passionate about building on the story and legacy of those before me, and I’m excited to curate the next chapter of what Stony Hill has to offer, in the form of immersive wine tasting experiences and hospitality offerings.”