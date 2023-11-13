Marin City Community Development adds to board

Marin City Community Development Corporation has appointed Mike Son to the nonprofit’s board of directors, effective Oct. 1.

The organization that supports community development and economic self-sufficiency said Son is coming on board at a critical time because of its growth and expansion. The Marin City agency recently received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

Son, who holds a master’s in business administration from Pepperdine University, works as a relationship manager with Heritage Bank of Commerce in San Rafael. Before that, he was a market manager at Bank of Marin.

The Mill Valley resident also serves on boards for Southern Marin Youth Football and National Football Alliance. He’s a past board member of the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce.