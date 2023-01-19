Mill Valley commission approves 25-home development

The Mill Valley Planning Commission has voted to approve a 25-home mixed-use project on one of its busier corridors.

The Planning Commission met Jan. 10 — a continuation of a meeting held in November — to consider the project at 575 E. Blithedale Ave. known as Richardson Terrace. The commission voted 4-1 to approve the project, with commissioner Greg Hildebrand opposed.

The decision may be appealed to the City Council within 15 days of the meeting.

The project at the 1.2-acre site proposes 11 two-bedroom apartments and a one-bedroom apartment above 2,240 square feet of office space. It would also include four two-bedroom townhomes and nine three-bedroom townhomes.

Six residences would be considered affordable to meet the city's standard of 25% at below-market rate. The municipal code requires that three residences be priced for moderate-income households and three residences for low-income households.

Conditions of approval require the developer to replace trees with evergreens rather than deciduous trees; to paint the building with a more saturated earth tone; and to negotiate a potential easement along Camino Alto to mitigate traffic problems on East Blithedale during construction. The conditions also include stipulations about bus stops, stop bars and speed bumps.

The development would include 51 parking spaces and landscaping. The application proposes the removal of 22 non-heritage trees and one heritage coast live oak, and the planting of 68 new trees.

In voting no, Hildebrand argued that the development did not go far enough to meet the city's mounting requirements for affordable housing.

"There need to be more units of the right type," Hildebrand said. "It really isn't that smart of a development."

Others argued that the development had met sufficient standards.

"I think we are all working in the name of creating more affordable housing," said commissioner Eric Macris. "I think this is about as good of an outcome we're going to get."

The property was purchased in 2004 by developer Phil Richardson, who filed an initial application in 2006. At the time, the project was known as Blithedale Terrace and was a 20-residence project without a commercial component.

The city's planning division received a new design review application in 2020. It has passed through various city agencies for review.

A tentative timeline to submit plans is set for spring, with construction beginning by mid-2024. The project is expected to take 24 to 30 months to complete.

The project will be included in the city's housing plan for the next eight years, which will soon be submitted to the state for review. Mill Valley must show it can allow 865 more residences over that time period.