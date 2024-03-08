Mill Valley in Marin County moves forward with sales tax measure

Mill Valley residents will be asked to support a sales tax increase in November.

The City Council unanimously agreed on March 4 to place a 1% sales tax increase on the November ballot. The increase will support city infrastructure and services such as public safety and libraries, sewers and storm drain maintenance, and street and road programs.

"Our community center, our parks, our roads, our drainage systems, they're all declining and need repair," said Linn Walsh, a senior management analyst with the city.

The city's infrastructure is expected to decline rapidly. A city-appointed committee said the city needs to come up with $150 million to $180 million within the next 10 to 15 years.

In December 2023, the City Council was presented with tax options to come up with the needed funding. The council directed staff to conduct study groups weighing a sales tax or a transfer tax.

Sara LaBatt, with city-hired market research and data analytics firm EMC Research, said the sales tax increase is the more viable option and the one most supported by the community based on interviews with 265 residents.

When polled, only 44% voted yes for a transfer tax measure, where 60% voted yes on the sales tax.

Mayor Urban Carmel said he thought a transfer tax was a more progressive, equitable option, however after seeing the recent data he supported moving forward with a sales tax. He said the end goal is to improve public safety and infrastructure, which means getting a tax measure approved to fund it.

"It's with a heavy heart but also an objective mind that I say we should be pursuing the sales tax and end the discussion on the transfer tax," Carmel said.

Vice Mayor Stephen Burke said he was disappointed because he is worried a sales tax is not sustainable and will not raise the needed funds.

"To count on a sales tax that may continue to increase in the years to come but also depends on some significant sales tax providers whose business horizons are declining, and I speak to the gas stations who provide a great deal of our sales tax revenue right now, in a 10-year window that may diminish and may not be filled by other opportunities," Burke said.

If passed, the tax will bring in approximately $4.2 million annually for 10 years. It would be used to improve the city's response and readiness to emergencies — including widening roads for emergency access and evacuation. It would also fund services relating to parks, bike lanes, pedestrian pathways, and library and recreation facilities.

Mill Valley's sales tax rate is 8.25%, which brings in about $3.6 million in revenue, according to the city. It also has a municipal service tax, which is a parcel tax for pavement and road maintenance, and wildfire prevention. If the sales tax passes, the two taxes would overlap until the municipal service tax sunsets in 2027.

LaBatt said overall, voters in Mill Valley seem optimistic about the direction of the city, and most think the city is doing a good job.

"This is a very positive environment, meaning that voters are in a good mood, they are pretty happy with how their government is running itself," LaBatt said. "They have trust in the city. That is a little bit unusual right now. We're seeing a lot of unhappiness in other communities, unhappiness with the state, unhappiness with the federal government."

LaBatt also said the community acknowledgement of the need is growing — six out of 10 voters said the city has a need for additional funding for infrastructure — but aversion to a tax is also high.

While 60% agreed on the importance of keeping the city's infrastructure updated, even if it means increased taxes, 52% agreed that taxes are already too high and they would vote against any tax increase.

LaBatt said it will be important for the city to continue to communicate with voters to educate people on the tax measure and why the funding is needed. Jim Parrinello, chair of the Mill Valley infrastructure funding study committee, also emphasized the importance of successful campaigning.

"At 60%, that's a pretty good place to start but overconfidence is not helpful here, there's going to need to be a real effort to educate the public," Parrinello said.

Restrictions to the measure include a recommended 10-year sunset date, a citizen oversight committee and required yearly audits to ensure that the collected funds are used for infrastructure and services.

Jerry Cahill, co-chair of the study committee, expressed his support of the sales tax measure at the meeting. He said the public most likely would not support a transfer tax.

"Let's do something we can get approval for, and get united behind," Cahill said.

City staff will return to the City Council May or June with proposed ballot language for a vote.