Mill Valley sued over affordable housing project

A group of Mill Valley residents has sued the city over a proposed affordable housing development, alleging it is discriminatory.

The lawsuit, filed by a community organization called Friends of Hauke Park, calls the city's housing policy "arbitrary and capricious." The organization alleges the policy and the proposed 1 Hamilton Drive project are an intentional effort to force affordable housing on the east side of the city, away from the more affluent neighborhoods.

"We're seeking to be treated fairly," said Gary Batroff, president of the group.

The lawsuit challenges the city's adoption of its housing element on May 15 and calls for the city to reevaluate the sites where affordable housing is located. Under the state's housing mandate, Mill Valley must permit at least 865 new residences over the next eight years.

The city has not yet approved the 1 Hamilton Drive development. The city held a study session in May to refine a design plan by EAH Housing, a nonprofit in San Rafael.

The design plan for the 13-acre city property calls for a four-story building with 45 dwellings on 1.75 acres. The residences would be 100% affordable, with the exception of the manager's apartment, and the complex would have 65 parking spaces in the garage. The project is slated to be 54 feet tall at its highest point.

Mayor Jim Wickham said the city attorney's office would review the lawsuit and would advise the council on how to proceed.

"I am confident that the city's housing element meets state law requirements and the city's action to adopt it was in compliance with CEQA," Wickham said, referring to the California Environmental Quality Act.

Inder Khalsa, the city attorney, said, "Once we've been served, that will start the clock running for responding to the petition."

The lawsuit says Camino Alto divides the city on the basis of wealth. The lawsuit says two census tracts to the west have median household incomes of $212,685 and $189,746, with a 91% White population in one tract and 85% White population in the other.

East of Camino Alto, White residents comprise 70% of the population and the median family income is $124,083, the lawsuit said.

Khalsa said the city worked diligently to identify sites that have realistic development capacity under the housing element and distribute them throughout the city.

"Contrary to statements made by opponents to the proposed affordable housing development at 1 Hamilton, the Housing Elements Sites Inventory identified sites on both sides of Camino Alto in roughly the same proportion," Khalsa said.

Khalsa said the city had acknowledged past discriminatory housing practices and a lack of racial diversity. Khalsa said the city has a predominantly White and affluent population.

According to Khalsa, the median income in the eastern census tract of Mill Valley is $116,528, compared with $115,246 in the county, $75,235 in the state and $62,843 in the country.

"More importantly, the demand for affordable housing outpaces the supply," Khalsa said.

Patrick Soluri, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said residents are seeking a "legitimate analysis of all suitable sites, which is what the law requires." He said a housing project of reduced size and scope would be more in line with the city's established one- and two-story homes.

"The city is just doing really everything it can to jam as many affordable units as it can on the east side of Camino Alto," Soluri said.

The Friends of Hauke Park group is named for a park near the proposed Hamilton Drive housing site. The organization says it supports "reasonably sized, low-density affordable housing throughout Mill Valley."

Concerns have also been raised about the presence of asbestos at the site.

The city plans its next meeting about the Hamilton Drive project on July 11. Planners will return to the Planning Commission to seek further direction based on a May 23 preliminary design review meeting.

The Planning Commission will evaluate the project design and review the draft environmental impact report before considering a recommendation to the City Council. The council could review the final EIR and consider rezoning and permits later this year.

If the city approves the project, construction and leasing would be planned in 2025 and 2026.