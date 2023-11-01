Miyoko’s Creamery to close Petaluma production facility in 2024, up to 40 jobs lost

Miyoko’s Creamery is closing its Petaluma production facility next year as the company eyes further expansion of its brand.

A statement from the company said the production facility will close Jan. 1, 2024 and that the business needs to increase production and efficiency as the brand continues to grow.

Between 30 and 40 production facility employees will be affected.

“The company will still be headquartered in Petaluma, we’re just ceasing the manufacturing at our own facility,” said James Joaquin, co-founder at Obvious Ventures and Miyoko’s Creamery board member.

Stuart Kronauge, the company’s newly appointed CEO as of August, said the company, known for its vegan dairy alternatives, has seen double digit growth over the last few years causing it to search for ways to increase production to meet demand.

“When we (Miyoko’s Creamery) first started … everything was coming out of here and as the brand has expanded … it’s time to onboard into bigger and broader scale opportunities,” Kronauge said. “It’s a very bittersweet moment for me and the company. We love these people, they’re like family so it was not a decision that was taken lightly.”

Miyoko’s Creamery started in 2014 in Marin County and expanded to Petaluma two years later. The company expanded to its current facility and headquarters in 2020, and it now has 28,636 square feet of production space.

It was not made clear what the space will be used for once the production plant closes.

The Miyoko’s Creamery mozzarella products and some of its artisan vegan cheese wheels are produced at the Petaluma facility. They will be made instead at co-manufacturing facilities on the east and west coasts.

The privately owned company doesn’t release its financial performance figures, but company officials have regularly referred to expansion efforts since moving to Petaluma.

Its products can be found in about 20,000 stores across the country including Walmart, Target and Whole Foods. The brand had products placed on the shelves in 5,000 new stores since early 2021.

Joaquin said the company has been working with co-manufacturing facilities to scale up production and match the growth the company has experienced over the last few years.

“As we’ve (grown) Miyoko’s Creamery, we’ve been expanding our co-manufacturing network ,” Joaquin said.

Kronauge estimates the company has half a dozen or so co-manufacturing companies in the U.S.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.