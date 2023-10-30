More details on 52-room resort planned for St. Helena released

A new 52-room resort proposed for St. Helena may generate over $2 million in tax revenue for the city, according to new details released about the project.

The owners of the Napa Valley Wine Train have proposed the resort on an undeveloped 8.5-acre parcel on fallow ground at Charles Krug Winery. The project will include a series of one- and two-story buildings that will house the 52 guest rooms.

Thirty-eight rooms would be spread out among 17 one-story villas and two two-story villas scattered around the site. There would be 12 more rooms in the two-story estate house — the largest building — and two rooms in refurbished train cars, according to a news release.

The project would include a restaurant, spa and other amenities.

The project, if approved by the city, is expected to eventually generate over $2.05 million in tax revenue for St. Helena in its first year of operation, growing to $3.46 million by year three, according to a website created for the project.

The project wouldn’t use St. Helena city water or sewer connections, the website indicates. Instead, the resort would use existing on-site wells, and a new treatment plant would be constructed in a basement facility within the estate house.

The applicant has also put together a water use proposal that would make it so the project has no net impact to the aquifer, the website says. This would be achieved via treating and recycling all non-potable water that’s used for “landscape irrigation, toilet flushing, cooling systems and groundwater recharge” while reducing water use at Charles Krug winery operations to offset the potable water used.

Access to the property would come from Deer Park Road, from the Charles Krug Winery and from the Wine Train — the project would be constructed along the train tracks.

A traffic study is currently being conducted, according to the website, and “town-car or shuttle services” are being considered for future hotel guests to provide them access to downtown St. Helena and other areas.

The details of the proposal — which has yet to be submitted to the city — were released at community meetings held at St. Helena High School on Oct. 25 and 26, and then posted on the website StHelenaResort.com.

According to a news release, 75 people attended those two meetings.

“We look forward to engaging with residents and city leaders in the months ahead to solidify our plans and chart the next steps in the planning process,” said Jamie Colee, CEO of Noble House Hotels & Resorts.

