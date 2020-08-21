More evacuations ordered as California North Coast wildfires largely uncontained

Adding to a North Bay on edge with wildfire season in full throttle, Sonoma County ordered west side evacuations around Forestville and Lake Sonoma on Friday morning as a result of the encroaching 14,500-acre Walbridge Fire, which as of this morning has no containment, Cal Fire reported.

The evacuation zone includes all areas south of the Russian River in Pocket Canyon, which is located northeast of Highway 116, west of Martinelli Road. Warnings were also issued to those residents and businesses northeast of Green Valley Road, southwest of the major east to west Wine Country thoroughfare as well as the area north of Guerneville Road and east of Covey and south of River roads.

The rural nature of this fire represents a saving grace in terms of loss of life and structural property, but the region isn’t out of the woods. Plus, the land has been scarred.

“I’ve heard of members losing timber. I know a lot of the pastures are lost,” Sonoma County Farm Bureau Tawny Tesconi told the Business Journal. The verdict on the loss of livestock in the rich ranch land surrounding Cazadero is still out.

The Walbridge Fire is part of the 219,067-acre LNU Lightning Complex, encompassing the 105,000-acre Hennessey Fire that roared through Napa, Solano and Yolo counties, along with the Meyers, Round and Aetna fires. The cluster of fires in the region were sparked by a record number of lightning strikes on Aug. 15. Collectively, the blazes are only 7% contained and have consumed 480 structures.

With the National Weather Service forecasting a 20% chance of thunderstorms for the Wine Country region late Sunday night, Cal Fire and citizens are holding their collective breath at what’s in store in the coming days.

“That’s what everyone is holding their breath about,” said North Bay Association of Realtors President Carol Lexa, who lives and works in Healdsburg. The Walbridge Fire has been licking at her community, along with Windsor due south, but has remained to the west and in a rural region — for now.

Lexa told the Business Journal the mood has been subdued, compared with prior devastating blazes such as Tubbs in 2017 and Kincade last year. This one has teased her resilient community, while dealing with a horrific health and consequential economic crisis at the same time.

“We seem to have had it all. Some are saying ‘we got through this before, and we’ll get through this again.’ I’ve heard people say they’ve packed up to go north. There’s a plan A, B and C,” she said. “But this is much different than being awakened at 1:20 in the morning with 30 minutes to leave. I guess, we trust in Cal Fire.”

Then again, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention has issued a massive warning for all Northern Californians to be ready when the time comes.

“The wind is pushing in a southeasterly direction. Crews are getting into place for structure protection,” Cal Fire Capt. Robert Foxworthy told the Business Journal.

Cal Fire warned of multiple movements of these fires, especially with the prospect of spot fires that may flare up. For example, embers from 2018’s deadly Camp Fire, which devastated the town of Paradise in Butte County, traveled for miles.

Sometimes, the movement of the fire is for the better. Evacuation orders were lifted Friday for the city of Calistoga around the Silverado Trail between Rosedale and Highway 29.

With about 11,000 lightning strikes igniting this fire complex, Cal Fire is on guard for whatever else, such as strong winds, may emerge.

“That would be our concern because we’re stretched so thin,” Foxworthy said.

More resources have headed to Lake County as the blazes in Napa, Solano and Yolo counties move north, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department has also expanded an evacuation order for all areas north and south of Morgan Valley Road.

Nearly 12,000 firefighters are battling blazes throughout California. The statewide fire agency has already brought on about 800 of the 850 Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged on July 9 as additional hires for the fire season, which is technically all year in California.

Consisting of half of the LNU Lightning Complex, the Hennessey Fire has all but enveloped Lake Berryessa in Napa County except for a pocket on the east shore.

“With this fire, we’re going to be very opportunistic,” Foxworth said, referring to two approaching fires due to collide. The approach is why fire agencies set what are commonly referred to as backfires.

“We’re going set a line in the flat of the unburned area, which is a very rugged, nasty terrain up there,” he said of a 1-mile front. Otherwise, encircling the stretch would cover 10 miles and many man hours.

Cal Fire anticipated this kind of fight when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration came out with its fire “season” forecast, which appeared dire, according to its July report. Warmer and drier conditions are expected to clash with a building La Niña, a tropical weather phenomenon off the shores of South America. With La Niña, residents and businesses can experience “wind events” — not a welcome visitor to the North Bay.

All this comes in the midst of a global pandemic that has plagued the region with economic havoc as well.

“The economy is definitely affected by these fires. Every fire is different. We’re lucky these have kept to mostly the rural sections and haven’t hit the high density structures,” said Scott McLean, Cal Fire’s deputy director, who came out of retirement that started after tirelessly battling the Camp Fire, California’s most deadly and destructive wildland fire.

Cal Fire has responded to 5,600 blazes in 2020.

On Friday, a number of California federal legislators wrote to President Donald Trump, asking him to declare a major disaster for the wildfires raging through Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties. Such a declaration allows businesses and residents to seek financial help from relief programs.