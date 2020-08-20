More fire-related coverage

Thursday, Aug. 20, 11:30 a.m.:

Adventist Health St. Helena, a licensed 151-bed acute care facility, last night evacuated the 51 patients it had admitted to the hospital, said Kimberly Meredith, regional director, risk, compliance and HIPAA, Adventist Health. The hospital also closed its emergency department, she said.

The St. Helena hospital was evacuated late Wednesday night after Cal Fire issued a mandatory evacuation order due to the LNU Lightning Complex fire in central Napa County.

Some of the hospital’s patients were discharged, Meredith said, adding she didn’t have the numbers available. The majority of patients were transferred to other facilities, she said.

“They went all over, as far down as San Jose,” Meredith said, declining to name the hospitals. “It was all based upon a facility’s capacity and capability of taking care of the patient based upon their condition.”

Most of Adventist Health’s Napa clinics are closed today, according to the health care system’s website. The two clinics that remain open are Adventist Health Physicians Network Napa, and its oncology clinic, both located at 1100 Trancas St.

In addition to the hospital, the Napa Valley communities of Angwin and Deer Park were also ordered to evacuate according to the Napa Valley Register .

Those evacuations ordered late Wednesday come as the result of Lightning Complex fires, which includes six fires, some of which have now combined, according to CalFire reports. The Hennessey Fire through the course of Wednesday grew to more than 100,000 acres, up from 46,000 Wednesday morning. More than 25,000 structures in Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties are threatened, according to Cal Fire updates.

Thursday, Aug. 20 3:05 p.m.

A new fire has just been reported in the hills northwest of Mondavi Winery along the Oakville Grade. Fire crews are responding now including air and helicopter support.

Cal Fire issues fire evacuation warnings for the top of Oakville Grade for an area inclusive of Niebaum Lane, Manley Lane, Beerstecher Road and Bella Oaks Lane.

