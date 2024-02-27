More rain on the way, waiting for the ‘Glory Hole’ in Lake Berryessa

With all the rain we’ve gotten recently, I’ve been excitedly watching the lake levels website for Lake Berryessa in hopes of getting to see water going over into the circular spillway.

When that happens, the “Glory Hole,” as it is known, drops water 200 feet down into Putah Creek. As of Feb. 24, the lake level is just 4.25 feet from spill over. The last time this happened was 2019, and I missed it then, but I fully intend to catch it this time.

I’m also excited to see the lake full again, as I haven’t been there since late spring in 2022, before all the big rains in that winter and again this year. The last 2 years of rainfall have given us some terrific sights across the state, from Tulare Lake reappearing to Badwater Basin refilling.

Lake Berryessa’s spillway is our own local attraction fueled by these storms, and I can’t wait to see it running again!

Go here to check the lake levels.