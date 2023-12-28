Most common domestic destinations from Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County Airport

Air travel looks very different now than it did just a few years ago when the coronavirus pandemic grounded folks around the world, putting a halt to travel for both leisure and business.

In 2020, passenger traffic on U.S. airlines was at its lowest since the mid-1980s, with just 369 million passengers. In 2021, the U.S. started to get back to more normal air travel levels, and by 2022, the country was up to 853 million airline passengers. By the looks of it, 2023 is likely to outpace those numbers and return to pre-pandemic levels—nearly 3 million people flew in and out of U.S. airports daily as of April 2023, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Organization.

When you're at the airport, shuffling around with your roller bag, backpack, neck pillow, and water bottle among the thousands of other passengers doing the same, you're probably not too concerned with more than your flight. Is it on time? Who will be sitting next to you? Did your checked bag make it onto the plane?

But when you're not in flight mode, you may be wondering where all of the other folks at your local airport are traveling to. To answer that question, Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Destinations are ranked by total passengers from October 2022 to September 2023.

Read on to find out if your flight patterns are similar to your fellow Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County travelers.

#11. Roberts Field (Bend/Redmond, Oregon)

Canva

- Passengers: 3,288 (1.1% of all passengers)

- Top carriers:

--- #1. TEM Enterprises dba Avelo Airlines: 3,288



#10. Palm Springs International (Palm Springs, California)

Canva

- Passengers: 7,072 (2.3% of all passengers)

- Top carriers:

--- #1. TEM Enterprises dba Avelo Airlines: 7,072



#9. Harry Reid International (Las Vegas, Nevada)

randy andy // Shutterstock

- Passengers: 16,943 (5.4% of all passengers)

- Top carriers:

--- #1. TEM Enterprises dba Avelo Airlines: 16,942



#8. Dallas/Fort Worth International (Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas)

Canva

- Passengers: 19,793 (6.3% of all passengers)

- Top carriers:

--- #1. Envoy Air: 19,793



#7. Portland International (Portland, Oregon)

Nadia Yong // Shutterstock

- Passengers: 21,434 (6.9% of all passengers)

- Top carriers:

--- #1. SkyWest Airlines: 10,721

--- #2. Horizon Air: 10,713



#6. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (Phoenix, Arizona)

Nate Hovee // Shutterstock

- Passengers: 28,901 (9.3% of all passengers)

- Top carriers:

--- #1. Envoy Air: 19,224

--- #2. Mesa Airlines: 7,382

--- #3. SkyWest Airlines: 2,295



#5. John Wayne Airport-Orange County (Santa Ana, California)

Canva

- Passengers: 31,519 (10.1% of all passengers)

- Top carriers:

--- #1. SkyWest Airlines: 31,519



#4. San Diego International (San Diego, California)

Dancestrokes // Shutterstock

- Passengers: 38,260 (12.3% of all passengers)

- Top carriers:

--- #1. SkyWest Airlines: 34,078

--- #2. Alaska Airlines: 4,182



#3. Los Angeles International (Los Angeles, California)

Strike First // Shutterstock

- Passengers: 39,964 (12.8% of all passengers)

- Top carriers:

--- #1. SkyWest Airlines: 39,940



#2. Bob Hope (Burbank, California)

Canva

- Passengers: 46,749 (15.0% of all passengers)

- Top carriers:

--- #1. TEM Enterprises dba Avelo Airlines: 32,668

--- #2. SkyWest Airlines: 14,081



#1. Seattle/Tacoma International (Seattle, Washington)

kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

- Passengers: 56,743 (18.2% of all passengers)

- Top carriers:

--- #1. Alaska Airlines: 46,426

--- #2. Horizon Air: 7,335

--- #3. SkyWest Airlines: 2,982



This story features data reporting by Rob Powell, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 199 metros.