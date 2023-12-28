Most Napa County housing plans approved at year end

For most of 2023, Napa County and its five cities were out of compliance with state housing law because they had not successfully adopted plans for housing through 2031.

But there’s been considerable progress on that front by the end of the year. Now, all but two of the local jurisdictions — Napa County and Yountville — have had their 2023-2031 housing elements certified by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

That adds into about 55% of Bay Area municipalities with certified plans, and about 81% across the state, according to HCD.

The plans are supposed to demonstrate local housing needs and challenges and show how those challenges will be met within the next eight years. They’re also structured around a state-assigned housing allocation — jurisdictions are to show how they’ll plan for a certain number of units to be built.

Michael Walker, senior planner for the city of Napa, said that having a certified housing element opens up municipalities for important grant funding opportunities. That’s even become true for areas outside of housing, such as some roadway and infrastructure projects, he said.

“Everything now seems to be tied, and it seems to be increasing how many things are tied to having a certified housing element,” Walker said.

Walker also noted that municipalities without certified housing elements are technically subject to the “builder’s remedy,” a provision in state law which allows developers to override local zoning rules so long as they include a certain percentage of affordable units in proposed housing developments.

American Canyon submitted the first housing element in the county to be certified, in June. Then St. Helena received its certification in September. Calistoga’s housing plan was approved in October and the city of Napa was deemed to be in compliance Dec. 11.

Walker said the process of creating the housing document this time around was much more complex than in previous cycles. (The city’s new housing element is also more than twice the size of the previous one, weighing in at 548 pages, according to Walker.)

That’s in large part because there’s been a proliferation of housing laws over the last eight years that have changed the way local governments address housing and how housing elements are structured, he said.

For example, the state is now much stricter about municipalities showing that sites identified in the process — which serves as an initial framework of analysis for developers looking to build housing projects — are really viable for housing, according to Walker.

Additionally, the state is generally asking for a larger number of housing units. The Bay Area is required to plan for about 441,000 units, which is more than double the amount required in the previous cycle.

Across Napa County, the ask is:

• 2,669 housing units in Napa

• 622 units in American Canyon

• 256 units in St. Helena

• 119 units in Calistoga

• 72 units in Yountville

• 106 units in unincorporated Napa County

Beyond the allocation, the document includes ordinance updates and other policies that remove barriers to building housing, according to Walker. He said the municipalities with certified housing plans — including all of Sonoma County — will be shifting toward implementing them next year.

Walker added that here’s been talk about how that implementation will move forward among the Napa Sonoma Collaborative group on housing, which he said had the most certified jurisdictions among housing collaboratives working in the Bay Area at year end.

Napa County is likely to become the next local jurisdiction that receives state certification for its housing plan, which covers the unincorporated county. The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 19 approved a swatch of revisions in response to HCD comments.

Notably, those include adding on steps for bringing about housing developments to private land along Foster Road, near the city of Napa, for planning on bringing housing to Spanish Flat at Lake Berryessa and for building housing at the state-owned Skyline Wilderness Park.

At the meeting, Howard Siegal, of the Napa Housing Coalition, congratulated the county for “running the gauntlet of HCD” in figuring out what was needed to move the element forward.

“As someone who was involved in the last three or maybe even four of those cycles, I know how challenging that can be,” Siegal said. “Although it sounds like this one was more challenging than most.

