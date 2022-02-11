Musician John Legend plans downtown Napa wine store

Entertainer John Legend’s collection of wines from Napa Valley and France will be the focus of LVE Lounge as part of First Street Napa development.

Slated to open this summer, the store will be the permanent home to Legend’s LVE, short for Legend Vineyard Exclusive, collection of wines made in collaboration with vintner Jean-Charles Boisset.

Boisset is a family-owned collection of historic and unique wineries and “lifestyle destinations,” the company stated. The First Street Napa retail/hotel area is located in downtown Napa. The property was developed by Zapolski Real Estate LLC. Produced in collaboration with Vintner Jean-Charles Boisset, the wine debuted in 2015.

“LVE Lounge is a perfect complement to the ‘destination experience’ concept we are delivering to patrons of First Street Napa who want to shop, dine and exchange similar lifestyle interests in an upscale, relaxed environment,” stated Todd Zapolski, principal and managing member, First Street Napa.