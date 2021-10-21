NAACP takes ‘unprecedented’ investment in Sonoma County business-resource portal Hello Alice

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People plans to acquire a stake through its “empowerment program” in Hello Alice – a multi-channel platform co-founded by entrepreneur Elizabeth Gore from Sonoma County.

Hello Alice is an online resource whose creators say they fashioned it to provide assistance to women and other unrepresented groups as they pursue business opportunities.

It reports that with a community of nearly 500,000 business owners in all 50 states and across the globe, the service “is building the largest network of owners in the country while tracking data and trends to increase the success rate for entrepreneurs.”

The NAACP, founded in 1909 to address civil rights issues, specifically of among Black populations, said to address inequities and foster business opportunities in the Black community, it had already worked with Hello Alice to develop a Black-owned business resource center that includes capital and networking opportunities for Black small business owners throughout the country. Forty-four percent of small business owners on the Hello Alice platform identify as Black business owners, the two groups stated.

Now it will become a part owner of Hello Alice through its empowerment programs. It is taking an equity stake of undisclosed size as well as acquiring voting rights in the firm which as co-founded by Gore and Carolyn Rodz, now CEO of the organization.

"To champion true racial equity, we need to address the long-standing economic inequality that has left Black communities underfunded and undervalued for centuries," said NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson in the announcement. "That's why we've taken the unprecedented step to join as a part-owner of Hello Alice. Our Black-owned businesses, who already faced long-ingrained institutional barriers to success, continue to recover from the devastation thrust upon them by the pandemic.”

The nonprofit cited U.S. Small Business Administration statistics that there are an estimated 2.6 million Black-owned businesses in the country.

"It's time for the word equity to hold its full meaning in business," said Elizabeth Gore, Co-founder and president of Hello Alice. "Black business owners are the most entrepreneurial of any ethnicity in our country, and a critical customer set of our business. As a platform focused on the new majority, the NAACP Empowerment Programs share our values to ensure all small business owners have access to the capital they need to scale. This is the best economic bet we can make."

In August, the Journal reported the company had been named among Inc. magazine’s top 5,000 companies in terms of revenue growth, putting it at 1,323 ranking. The publication reported the revenue from Hello Alice jumped 361% from its founding in 2017 to 2020. With 61 employees, divided between Houston and Santa Rose, Gore said this summer, while the company doesn’t disclose revenues, growth in the last two years alone was about 1,000%.

In June, Hello Alice raised $21 million in series B funding led by QED Investors.

On top of the money coming in to grow the company, Hello Alice also has set up a pandemic capital program to distribute grants and other alternative funding to small businesses.

The company already has distributed $21 million in grants in the past two months, and the goal is to distribute $50 million next year, Gore said.

With the Thursday NAACP announcement, the QED investment of earlier this year, the Hello Alice company stated its investors include SVB Financial Group, How Woman Invest, Green Book Ventures, Backstage Capital, Harbert Growth Partners, Serena Ventures, Phyllis Newhouse, and Jean Case.