Napa and Sonoma Cambria hotels sold to new owner

Just weeks after Cambria hotels in Napa and Sonoma counties were lost in an $80 million foreclosure, the properties have a new owner.

Ohana Real Estate Investors, with an office in Redwood City, bought the two hotels from the bank that had taken them back after the default.

According to the amount of transfer tax paid to the Napa County Recorder's office, the Napa Cambria property sold for $36.9 million on Sept. 28. The Rohnert Park Cambria hotel sold Sept. 29 for $41.6 million, according to Sonoma County documents.

That works out to $410,000 a room for the Napa hotel and about $308,000 a room for the Sonoma County location. Sale price per room is a key hospitality property market metric.

"We believe in the longevity of the Napa and Sonoma markets as evidenced by our historical involvement in those areas, and as a result, were attracted by the opportunity to own these properties," said James Cole, asset management partner at Ohana Real Estate Investors.

"This is a positive move for both (lodgings)," said Michael Palmer, the area general manager for The Cambria Sonoma Wine Country and Cambria Napa Valley.

The Napa Cambria is located at 320 Soscol Ave. The Sonoma Cambria is located at 5870 Labath Ave. in Rohnert Park.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.2745983&lat=38.28706129999999&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7200014&lat=38.3519724&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity to work with the Ohana Group especially knowing they've got properties like the Harvest Inn, Alila and Montage," among others, Palmer said.

Ohana is a lender at Harvest Inn at 1 Main St. in St. Helena and was previously a lender on what is now Alila Napa Valley. Alila, formerly Las Alcobas, is located at 1915 Main St. in St. Helena.

The Montage Healdsburg includes 130 bungalow-style guest rooms and suites and Montage Residences Healdsburg is a collection of 40 home sites. Ohana developed the resort, opened it in 2020 and sold it the following year. Ohana maintains ownership of Montage Residences Healdsburg, according to the company.

According to its website, Ohana Real Estate Investors "invests in high-quality real estate in desirable locations."

"They're smart; they see the value of being in Napa Valley," said Palmer, who became the area general manager at the end of July. A Napa Valley hotel industry veteran, Palmer was the general manager at Napa's Meritage Resort for its first 10 years after its 2006 opening.

"This is a really positive move for our teams as well because (Ohana) has multiple properties," said Palmer. "They are in a position where they have capital dollars to spend on these properties when and if needed."

Rick Swig, a Napa Valley hotel expert and the former owner of the Harvest Inn, said he was a bit surprised that Ohana would take on the Cambria brand.

"Looking at their portfolio, this is out of context with the super-luxury" properties they already work with, Swig said.

According to the Ohana website, the company's properties also include brands such as Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons and Fairmont.

However, "they seem to be very smart people," said Swig. "They're looking at projects that have good locations and good destinations." And the Cambria properties are only two and three years old, he noted.

Cambria Napa Valley, with 90 rooms, opened in August 2021 after three years of construction. The 135-room Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country opened in August 2020.

Both Cambria hotels were originally developed by Stratus Development of Irvine.

—

North Bay Business Journal contributed reporting on the Rohnert Park Cambria sale price and per-room calculation.