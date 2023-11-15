Napa balloon company sold again — to valley’s oldest operators

Napa Valley Balloons, which has been giving visitors a bird’s-eye view of the vineyards and mountains for over four decades, has been sold for the second time this year. But the deal brings the company back to the same pioneering balloonist family that helped found it.

Cuvée Collective, a venture of Libation Labs that crafts wine-tasting experiences, acquired Napa Valley Balloons in July, the Journal reported at the time. And now ownership is passing to Napa Valley Aloft. The deal, inked Nov. 6 and to be announced Wednesday, includes an exclusive sales and marketing agreement to generate business for both balloon businesses. Other terms weren’t disclosed.

“We’ve been quite successful, and this was an opportunity to expand,” said Jared Kimball, 42, president of Napa Valley Aloft.

Napa Valley Balloons saw bookings grow 33% in the four months Cuvée Collective owned it, CEO Andrew Allison estimated that had the company held onto it through 2024 he would have seen revenue return to pre-pandemic levels.

For Napa Valley Aloft, last year was “very successful,” and this year has average revenue trending higher than in 2017, Kimball said.

“I think it’s just the reputation of the industry, and the word has gotten out,” the 42-year-old executive said about recent growth. His brother Jason is chief operating officer. “People are wanting to see Napa Valley, and there is no better way to see that than by balloon.”

In addition to more younger adults stepping up for flights, Kimball has seen a return of international travelers to the valley.

A key reason why Cuvée Collective purchased Napa Valley Balloon was what it heard from its customer base of 1,850, 4 in 5 of which are millennials. In a survey on what they wanted in a wine-tasting activity, the top response (78%) was a hot-air balloon ride. Average household income for Cuvée Collective customers is $260,000.

“We’re seeing a lot of customers asking to bundle tasting and balloon rides,” Allison said.

Napa Valley Aloft employs about 50 and operates five teams, each of which includes a pilot and a “chase crew” who set up the rig and follow the flight to help guarantee a safe landing. Napa Valley Balloon has a staff of around 20 and has two teams.

For the foreseeable future, the two companies will maintain keep their independent identities, according to Allison.

Cuvée Collective through its website currently allows purchases of tasting experiences at just over a dozen participating local wineries. The company is set to launch a smartphone app early next year that will have “wine country adventures” including custom tastings and excursions from about 75 winery partners.

Napa Valley Balloons was started in 1970 as Yountville Aerostat Club by the Kimballs’ father, Jim, and four fellow weekend ballooning enthusiasts. For the past 15 years, it had been owned by Gabe Gundling.

Napa Valley Aloft also started in the 1970s and passed through a couple of ownerships before Jim and Jason Kimball purchased it in 2011.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.