Napa, Butte counties move tiers in California reopening; update on sports, theme parks, nail salons

A graduation to tier 3, which is color-coded orange, would mean that Marin restaurants would be allowed to expand their indoor service from 25% of capacity to 50%, and non-essential offices would be allowed to reopen. Other types of businesses such as movie theaters and gyms would also be permitted to increase their indoor service.

“We have been in the ‘red tier,’ and we are projecting now based on the numbers we’ve had this week to be moving into orange at least for this week,” Dr. Matt Willis, the county’s public health officer, told county supervisors Tuesday.

Marin County will be allowed to move up to the next tier in the state’s system for deciding which counties are ready to expand reopening — if it can maintain the same coronavirus numbers this week as it posted the week before.

With COVID-19 numbers plateauing in California, the state's reopening progress shows some signs of slowing its pace.

Two counties that have recently struggled with the coronavirus — Shasta in the northern Sacramento Valley and Riverside in Southern California — were demoted back to the most-restrictive purple stage in this week's update to the state health department's tier list.

The downgrade means Shasta and Riverside counties have until Friday to close indoor operations at restaurants, places of worship, gyms, shopping malls and a few other types of businesses. And, based on the rules in place from the California Department of Public Health, all of those must remain closed for the next three weeks, at a minimum.

Napa County moves to further reopening

Two other Northern California counties, Butte and Napa, advanced from the red tier to the orange tier. That means they can double their maximum capacities for those businesses to 50% of their usual limit. They can also let a few more indoor entertainment businesses reopen, such as bowling alleys.

San Francisco improved from the orange tier to the least-restrictive yellow tier. It qualified for accelerated promotion to this tier because it excelled in the state's "health equity" requirement. For the survey week observed to set this week's tiers, only 1.5% of residents tested for COVID-19 living in what the state considers to be San Francisco's disadvantaged neighborhoods had a positive result.

Those five were were the only counties to move tiers Tuesday, when CDPH released its seventh weekly update to an initial Sept. 1 list classifying California's 58 counties into four risk levels based on their COVID-19 metrics. The tiers are purple, red, orange and yellow.

There are now 12 purple counties, nine in yellow and the remaining 37 are in the middle two tiers.

California releases sports, theme park guidelines

The two least-restrictive tiers, orange and yellow, now have additional significance in terms of reopening, especially for Californians who love football and/or roller coasters.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced in a Tuesday news conference the state's new guidelines for fan attendance at outdoor sporting events, as well as for the reopening of theme parks, within those two tiers.

Disneyland is located in Orange County, which — despite having a confusing county name for these purposes — has been in the red tier for six straight weeks.

Of the "Big Four" major pro sports leagues in North America, two (the NBA and NHL) are played indoors, with neither currently in season. Though the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the World Series, games are being held this year at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas, meaning Major League Baseball is done in California until at least spring.

For the immediate future, that leaves the NFL, which has three California teams — the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers — and just finished Week 6 of its 17-week regular season.

Los Angeles County remains in the purple tier and fans possibly won't be able to attend a game before the end of the season in 10 weeks. Santa Clara County, where the 49ers play their home games, is in the orange tier.

The 49ers are awaiting guidance from county health officials, who would also have to sign off on having fans in attendance, before announcing their plan, according to a statement the team posted to social media Tuesday afternoon. The team's next home game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is scheduled for Nov. 5.

More personal care services now allowed indoors In addition to the county tier adjustments Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health updated its guidelines, allowing more personal care services to resume indoor operations with modifications. These services are now allowed inside: Esthetic and skin care services Electrology services Nail services Body art professionals, tattoo parlors, and piercing shops Massage services (in non-healthcare settings) Source: Covid.ca.gov

COVID-19 in California, by the numbers

To date, California has reported 874,077 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 16,992 residents have died of the respiratory disease, according to CDPH data updated Tuesday morning.

New confirmed COVID-19 cases have been plateauing, with a rolling average that has stayed between 3,100 and 3,425 daily cases dating back to Sept. 17. That's about one-third of the state's peak observed in late July. Prior to the summer surge in COVID-19 activity, the rolling average from June 1 to June 15 ranged from about 2,400 to 2,800 new infections a day.

But it must be noted that the state is performing twice as many tests per day for COVID-19 now (a two-week average of just over 124,000 a day) as it was in mid-June (62,000).

Test rate positivity supports how the recent period compares favorably to early June: 2.6% of diagnostic tests over the past 14 days have returned positive, a percentage that steadily declined from late August through late September and flattened to a plateau in October. Prior to summer, when testing was more limited, statewide positive had never fallen below 4%.

Like with new cases, California's totals for hospitalized patients (2,291 as of Tuesday) and those being treated in intensive care units (653) with lab-confirmed infections are now roughly one-third of their summer peaks, and each figure recently reached its lowest point since about the start of April.

Reported COVID-19 deaths, at just under 59 a day over the past two weeks, have slowed to a pace not seen consistently since the beginning of April.

The Bee's Rosalio Ahumada, Chris Biderman and Andrew Sheeler contributed to this story.