Napa Cambria hotel project may be restarting soon

Napa City Planning Manager Erin Morris said the contractor of a Cambria hotel along a main entrance into the city intends to resume work on May 4.

Construction has been halted at the site, 320 Soscol Ave., for months. Work at the project site began in 2018. It is owned and being developed by Stratus Development of Irvine.

In 2018, Choice Hotels International Inc., franchiser of the Cambria Hotels brand, announced it entered into a multi-unit agreement with Stratus Development Partners to develop five Cambria properties.

Those locations were said to include Napa, Santa Clara, Rohnert Park, Orlando, Florida and another site in the Bay Area. The Cambria Hotel in Rohnert Park opened in August 2020, the Napa Valley Register reported.