Napa Chamber of Commerce names new CEO, president

Jeri Hansen has been named president and CEO of Napa Chamber of Commerce.

The business advocacy group stated Hansen will replace Travis Stanley, who announced in October he would leave the post in 2023.

“The board is very excited Jeri has accepted our offer to become the president and CEO,” said chamber board Chair Greg Brun in a statement Wednesday. “She has worked closely with the Napa Chamber in several roles over the past two decades, including serving as chair of the Board in 2007. Jeri brings a great amount of institutional knowledge with her, and she already has strong working relationships with many of our chamber business members, elected officials and other community stakeholders.”

Hansen started her Yountville-based consultancy, Jeri Hansen Company, in January 2020. From 2008–2020, she was CEO of Sustainable Napa County, a nonprofit nongovernmental organization started by the Gasser Foundation to focus on energy, climate and natural resource policy and programs in Napa County. From 2000–2008, she was public affairs manager for the Napa Valley Vintners.

Appointed to the Napa County Planning Commission in 2015, Hansen served for four and a half years, including as the chair in 2017. She also serves on the board of Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union, which has a Napa administrative office.