Napa City Council approves 160-home The Crescent project at former health care complex

At the end of a public approval process filled with praise, the Napa City Council officially gave its support to The Crescent housing project Tuesday night.

The development, which councilmembers approved in a 4-0 vote (with Bernie Narvaez absent), is set to bring more than 160 for-sale housing units — 154 condominiums and eight single-family homes — to the 8.6-acre former site of Napa County's Health and Human Services campus at 2344 Old Sonoma Road.

And though creating those units will involve demolishing most of the existing structures, three historic Mission-style buildings and a crescent-shaped driveway will be converted to housing and commercial uses, such as office and retail space.

The historical reuse plan drew considerable support at the meeting, including from members of Napa County Landmarks who were involved in shaping that part of the project. Another point of praise was how it would provide housing for Napans — including, potentially, more than 100 affordable homes.

The presence of many of those affordable homes depends on the success of a $50 million grant application the city and developer Heritage Housing Partners filed with California, but the project, at a baseline, will include 23 low-income and 23 moderate-income units.

"This development is a winner, not only because of its versatile housing potential, but also because of the specific care of its history, the outstanding design in mixed use, and the determination to complete this project by its developer," Ernie Schlobohm, a board member for Napa County Landmarks, said at the meeting.

About five years ago, Napa County presented a reuse plan that proposed tearing down the historic buildings, according to Dan Cutright, another Landmarks board member.

Cutright said at the meeting that the county's presentation motivated the group to reach out to Heritage Housing Partners. They wanted to figure out whether it was possible to both preserve the historic buildings and convert them to affordable housing.

According to a letter of support Landmarks sent to the state, members were so impressed with the approach of Heritage that they encouraged it to serve as developer of the site. Then, after Heritage took over development, the Landmarks group met with the developer over a dozen times to discuss project design, financing, timelines and other concerns, the letter states.

"This is a very gratifying moment for me to see this project come to fruition," Cutright said. "It's unlike anything I think we've ever had before. The affordable ownership aspect is amazing."

Carol Barge was one of several audience members who held signs with red hearts in the middle, reading "We ♥ The Crescent."

Barge called the plan "exemplary for future infill projects in our city." The project, she said, will open homeownership to people who can't typically afford to live in Napa, which will allow them to build generational wealth and a stable community to grow in the area.

"For those affordable units, this will be a place where people who work in Napa can actually live in Napa," Barge said.

Cass Walker, a representative of the Napa Housing Coalition, compared the praise the project was receiving to the pushback Napa has seen to housing projects in the past — such as the Heritage House and Valle Verde projects in north Napa.

"What a long way we've come in a few short years," Walker said. "Tonight you have only supporters for this amazing affordable housing and market-rate project that continues the full spectrum of housing opportunities for our residents, housing for all."

Nancy Snowden said many neighborhood residents like herself have worked to move the project forward. There are still plenty of people who don't know about it, she said, "but I don't know how they can't be really overjoyed and thrilled when they see this starting to go up."

"This project checks all the boxes," Snowden said.

Mayor Scott Sedgley said he's been on the City Council for more than a decade, and changing opinions is often difficult. But the process that's moved forward with this housing project has renewed his faith that it does work.

Councilmember Liz Alessio recalled meeting with Snowden early on in the process. Snowden, at that point, was very concerned about the project, Alessio said.

"Sorry to call you out, Nancy, but it's great to see the change in terms of your position on this, in welcoming this new housing and neighborhood development," Alessio said. "That really says a lot."

Councilmember Mary Luros said the council often talks about the severe housing shortages in Napa and across California, and added that large residential developments are how the city addresses that shortage.

"This project provides more housing options for our residents, but it creates a lot of affordable housing also," Luros said. "And that's really important."

Luros also noted two concerns — that the project depends on a subterranean parking garage, and that the council needs to figure out how to protect the new units from being snapped up as second homes.

The councilmembers also discussed a possible local housing preference ordinance — an action that would allow the city to factor in whether people live or work in the community when determining who should be allowed to buy the affordable units.

"There's two types of preservation of housing," Alessio said. "There's the historical preservation of housing, and preservation of housing for people who work and live here. And I think both are very important. So if there was a possibility that we could do that, protect this housing that's going to be affordable, homeownership that's going to be affordable, we really want to make sure that we can provide that for people who are living here and people who are working here but can't afford to live here and are forced to commute every day."

Senior planner Michael Allen noted there's been talk about a local preference ordinance, but it hasn't been developed and it's not part of this project.

"There was discussion about it, there's talk about the applicant seeking to do that, but whether the city can require it is another story," Allen said. "I don't believe we could at this moment."

Councilmember Beth Painter said she didn't think the council could solve that question that night, but said the local housing preference is something the council will soon need to tackle.

"I'm just ready to say that this is a project that we can be proud of on so many levels," Painter said. "The quality and sustainability of the design, the respect for the history of the site, the affordability count is high but it also includes that home ownership piece. This really, truly is a phenomenal project."