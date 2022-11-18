Napa City Council approves outdoor dining fee for restaurant use of public space

In an effort to transform the city of Napa's current pandemic-era, no-charge emergency outdoor dining program to something more permanent, the City Council on Tuesday approved an annual $10-per-square-foot fee for restaurant use of city space that's used for open-air dining.

The fee applies to parklets — in which alfresco dining areas are built over parking spaces — and most other outdoor restaurant spaces that popped up in city-owned areas during during the COVID-19 pandemic. But it doesn't apply to sidewalk spaces, said senior planner Mike Walker at the meeting, because they're typically very small and unobtrusive.

The city started the outdoor dining Al Fresco program, which hasn't yet charged businesses, in July 2020 to help Napa's restaurants at a time when pandemic-related public health restrictions shut down or sharply limited indoor dining. With those restrictions now gone, the city is moving to create a permanent outdoor dining program.

The fee was approved by the council for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 fiscal years. Walker said the fee would range from about $1,700 for a one-space parklet to about $3,500 for a double-space parklet, though the actual fee would vary depending on specific size. And the fee is on top of a one-time application fee, any necessary permit fees, and fees related to restaurant capacity that are assessed by the Napa Sanitation District.

The city's actual permanent parklet program will be rolled out later in the fiscal year, according to a city news release, and the full program will be launched in 2023. Napa will work with current parklet owners to bring their temporary permits into compliance with the permanent program, the release said.

"In the earlier stages of the pandemic, the City needed to act quickly and creatively to help our local business owners keep their doors open and continue offering their services safely — and from that, the 'Napa Al Fresco' program was born," said city manager Steve Potter in the statement. "Now that we've witnessed the program's success in the community, and with outdoor dining becoming more of a norm, we're excited to re-evaluate and formalize the process into a permanent offering."

Walker noted at the meeting that city staff researched what other Bay Area cities — including Burlingame, Capitola, Healdsburg and San Francisco — were doing with similar fee programs, but there wasn't much consistency to be found among those cities at this point.

"As you can imagine, what we found in our research is things are kind of all over the place right now," Walker said. "Many cities are still operating under a pilot program. Some are, similar to Napa, just transitioning to a longer-term program. And some are strictly parklet-only fees and don't take into consideration other types of outdoor dining."