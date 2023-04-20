Napa City Council moves forward with interim zoning, temporary ban on new gas stations

The city of Napa is working to enact its new general plan, the 314-page document passed by the Napa City Council in October to set in place the city's broad policy direction until 2040. But many areas of that plan, including parts that instruct the city to officially limit the construction of new gas stations and encourage alternatives to traditional drive-thrus, will take some time to implement.

Perhaps the most prominent example of that is zoning, the set of local laws that determine how property can be used in particular areas of the city. Since a comprehensive update to the city's zoning ordinance is expected to "require substantial resources, community outreach and staff time to complete" and start near the end of this year, according to City Council agenda documents, there's a need to bridge the gap between the old zoning ordinance — established by the 1998 general plan — and the one that will come about as part of the new general plan.

As such, the Napa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an interim zoning ordinance, including a moratorium on new fossil fuel stations. Senior planner Michael Walker said the moratorium essentially hits the pause button on new applications, but it doesn't function as an outright ban.

"This pause, if you will, allows us time to adopt standards for these uses that not only carry out the policies of the general plan, but also meet our community's vision on addressing climate change, air quality and promoting transportation alternatives," Walker said. "It also allows us the opportunity to not have to navigate these conflicts on a project-by-project basis."

The moratorium originally proposed by staff would have also included drive-thrus. But that aspect was removed by the council after some councilmembers expressed distaste with a temporary ban on new drive-thrus, given that the adopted general plan doesn't seek to outright ban them.

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez noted that the council in 2021 denied a drive-thru for a restaurant that would've been part of the proposed Soscol Square Shopping Center project. That move supported an appeal of the drive-thru by local activists Napa Climate Now!, a group that argued it was important to deny the drive-thru and ban the construction of future drive-thrus in the city in an effort to combat climate change.

As a result of the denial, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, which would have occupied that space as a tenant, pulled out of the project. Narvaez — who supported the Cane's drive-thru in 2021 — said that because of that process, city staff and potential developers know the council position on drive-thrus. But, Narvaez said, he didn't want to outright halt the possibility of non-traditional drive-thrus being proposed to the city.

"When we talk about a moratorium, staff knows we're not accepting drive-thrus, and the potential developers know this, it seems a little extreme to say moratorium because we're already on the same page," Narvaez said.

Councilmember Beth Painter noted that the council still needs to have a discussion about how exactly to craft a policy around drive-thrus, though she said she wanted to move forward with the staff recommendation.

"We haven't given our staff the tools and the exact policy, so it puts the entire burden, really, on staff to make those decisions," Painter said.

Councilmember Mary Luros said she thought there's two different conversations around gas stations and drive-thrus. She said she had no trouble believing gas stations have many environmental impacts, such as air and water pollution, and that there is an urgent need to stop them from being built.

"I can understand the very urgent need to immediately stop building them, because a gas station is not something that you can easily remove," Luros said. "Once somebody builds one, you have to figure out how to remove the underground storage tanks and dispose of hazardous materials and follow all of the environmental regulations involved."

Drive-thrus can cause air pollution, Luros noted, but she doesn't think there's such an urgent emergency that a new drive-thru would represent a substantial threat to public health, safety and welfare. That's what a moratorium legally requires, she said.

"Frankly, if a developer isn't paying attention to the conversations we're having as a community and they manage to successfully get a drive-thru in, it would not be impossible to remove it, unlike a gas station," Luros said.

Mayor Scott Sedgley and Councilmember Liz Alessio both spoke in support of the moratorium on drive-thrus, with both arguing it was important to follow through on the council's 2021 decision to deny the Raising Cane's drive-thru. Sedgley said he didn't want to put city staff in a "gray area" where city code, in theory, supports drive-thru applications, but the council does not. He also pointed out that three councilmembers could be convinced to support a drive-thru.

"We've been talking the talk," Sedgley said. "And in my opinion, we walked the walk with the last drive-thru application we had. I think it's time to walk the walk, and every little increment that we can take helps along the way."

But because the action required a four-fifths vote to move forward, and because the council didn't want to delay the interim ordinance, Sedgley and Alessio agreed to remove drive-thrus from the proposed moratorium.