Napa city planners recommend extension to long-deferred Napa Creek condos

The city of Napa's Planning Commission recommended the Napa City Council adopt a final two-year extension for the 48-unit Napa Creek Condominiums project, which was originally approved by the council back in 2011.

The full project, on a 3.8-acre site on California Boulevard near the D Street Alley and west of downtown Napa, is to consist of 24 three-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units with dens. Each unit will also have a two-car garage. The project will also create 25 new public street parking spaces and three on-site guest parking spaces, according to the staff report.

(The project is not to be confused with the nearby Napa Creek Village located at 2614 First St., also a 48-unit complex with a lengthy history.)

Senior planner Michael Allen at the July 8 commission meeting said the project has changed hands multiple times since that original approval. After being approved by the City Council in 2011, the project was given two state-mandated extensions, Allen said, for two years each.

The council again extended the project in 2017. In 2019, developer Mani Brothers Real Estate Group pledged a $720,000 payment to the city's affordable housing fund in lieu of providing affordable units — well above what the city's typical affordable housing fee would be, according to Allen — and told the council that city residents would be the first to learn about condo availability. The council, as a result, granted another two-year extension.

But the project still hasn't moved forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, the city's approval was again extended, to August 2022, by a state action early in the pandemic to extend all housing projects by 18 months.

Allen announced one minor modification to the project at the Thursday meeting. A public access easement for a path running along Napa Creek on the south side of the project, which would serve as an approach to a bicycle and pedestrian pathway running below Highway 29, won't be configured in that way, he said. Instead, at the request of the city's public Works department, the public pathway will run along D Street Alley.

The reason for that, Allen said, is that Public Works determined Americans with Disabilities Act compliance would be almost impossible under the previous plan because of how steep the resulting path would be.

The Planning Commission on July 8 voted 4-0 to recommend council approval for the final two-year extension — of the tentative map, use permits, a design review permit and variances. Commission chair Gordon Huether recused himself because, he said, he's involved in business with the Mani Brothers.

The final extension, if approved by the council, will add up to six years in total under city extensions — the maximum allowed under the California Subdivision Map Act — and 5.5 years under statewide extensions. If the applicant doesn't have permits issued before the extension runs out and the state doesn't provide another extension, the project approval will expire, and a new application process would be required, said Allen.