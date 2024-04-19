Napa Costco set to open in October, hire up to 300

The long-awaited Costco store is set to open this fall at a large Napa housing and commercial redevelopment project under construction.

Costco Wholesale Corp. plans to open the 157,417-square-foot store with nearly 14,000-square-foot gas station in October, according to a city filing for the site’s liquor license originally reported by the Napa Valley Register. The global membership-based retailer plans to hire “up to 300 local residents” to work there.

The retailer said it doesn’t comment on store openings more than three months out.

No official job listings for the Napa store are posted yet, despite some internet job boards that are listing openings for the location. A test of the top-ranked listings didn’t connect to actual applications.

The store, to be built on 16.4 acres at the southwest corner of Kaiser Road and Syar Way (now Riversound Way), is part of a 154-acre redevelopment of the former Napa Pipe plant at 1025 Kaiser Road. Recently renamed RiverSound, the project includes 945 new homes, with 140 of them designated affordable housing.

Crews started installing underground utilities and prepping streets across the project site last fall to prepare for building the store and homes. Permits for grading and building the Costco store and gas station are set to be issued soon, said city planning manager Ricky Caperton.

Hours for the store will be 10 a.m. — 8:30 p.m. Monday—Friday, 9:30 a.m. — 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. Sundays, the April 9 city liquor license said.

Also planned for the RiverSound development are a 150-room hotel along the Napa River and over 20 acres of commercial development of nearly 200,000 square feet, according to a listing by JLL.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.