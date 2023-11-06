Napa council to consider water rate increase, approval of new 53-home subdivision

The question of whether to raise the city of Napa’s water rates for the first time in two years will go before the Napa City Council on Tuesday evening.

The increase would typically add up to about $5 per month in the winter and $10 per month in the summer for average residential water users. Similar increases would be made to multifamily residential, commercial water rates and rates for irrigation.

If approved, the new rates would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

The rate increase is largely needed to pay for the increasing expense of operating the city’s water system, according to city officials. Joy Eldredge, the city’s deputy utilities director, previously said the department is running into a $6.8 million annual deficit.

The increase would also set up a future bond issuance in 2027 for capital improvements to the water system. Projects would include an $80 million upgrade to the city’s treatment plan that serves the Lake Hennessey reservoir, upgrades to water transmission lines and a $10 million Hennessey spillway expansion.

Customers were able to submit written protests to the city regarding the proposed rate increase. The city wouldn’t be allowed to implement the increase had 12,762 customers submitted a protest, according to a city staff report.

But only 967 customers submitted a protest as of Nov. 2.

The City Council on Tuesday is also set to consider the approval of a new 53-home subdivision planned for the former Vintage Farm Site.

The roughly 10.45-acre property is owned by the Napa Valley Unified School District, and in 2020 the district agreed to sell the site to developer Davidon Homes.

District representatives previously showed strong support for the proposed subdivision, and the city’s planning commission recommended its approval in October.

The district plans to break ground on a new farm early next year, though can’t proceed until it receives proceeds from the sale of the 10.45-acre parcel, according to Rabinder Mangewala, the district’s superintendent of business services.

