Napa County hones list of possible rural high-density home sites

A revised Napa County list of possible rural sites for apartments, condominiums or townhouses includes a small corner of Skyline Wilderness Park and land near Big Ranch Road and near Silverado.

The county is figuring out ways to meet a state house-building mandate for 2023-31. It is transferring most of its 1,014 assigned homes to the cities of Napa and American Canyon, but not all.

Remaining are 106 homes that must be built in the unincorporated area outside of cities. Of these, 61 must be for low-income residents. Finding sites for low-income, high-density housing is proving to be a challenge.

The county is looking for sites that won't entail removing wine country vineyards. The sites should have access to sewer and water and be outside of state-defined very high and high wildfire severity zones.

"With a county like Napa and our land-use policies, it's difficult, right?" Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday told county staff to further study six possible sites. But several supervisors expressed concerns.

"All of those are pretty bitter pills," Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

Some are on the edges of the city of Napa, he said. It would almost be like the county changing the city's growth boundaries without actually changing the boundaries, he said.

The city of Napa's growth boundaries are approved by voters. While the city cannot expand beyond them without voter approval, the county might be able to approve development.

County officials said the county needs to plan for more affordable housing in the unincorporated area than the state is mandating. It needs to create a buffer, in case some sites don't work out.

The county won't need all six potential sites. Most have private property owners who would have to want to develop. For now, all of the sites remain on the list of possibilities.

Skyline Park section —The 20 acres of state-owned land is a corner of 850-acre Skyline Wilderness Park near Imola Avenue and the County Office of Education. The state Department of General Services in 2019 identified the site as surplus land that could be used for housing.

General Services officials have told the county that the state will likely try to develop affordable housing on a 5-acre portion over the next eight years, a county report said. Those 5 acres could have 100 units.

Napa County is trying to buy 850-acre Skyline Park from the state. However, even if the deal goes through, the state could still subtract land from the park for housing.

Park advocates in the past have objected to losing a portion of lower Skyline to housing, saying this flat area is used to host events that raise money for the park.

"It's super important for Skyline," county Board of Supervisors Chair Ryan Gregory said.

Wagenkecht said Skyline is one of the county's biggest and best parks.

"It would be very painful to go through that," he said.

Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said county staff is making the proposal because state is already looking at the site for housing. Staff's position is, if housing is built there, the county should receive housing allocation credit, he said.

Big Ranch Corner — The site is 3 acres and the county is looking at zoning 1.5 acres for 20-25 units. It is located along Big Ranch Road next to the city of Napa, about a quarter-mile north of Trancas Street and Silverado Plaza Shopping Center.

Bishop property — The site is 24 acres along Hedgeside Avenue and the county is looking at using 5 acres for 100 to 125 units. The land is about a third of a mile west of the Silverado area and Atlas Peak Road and is used for grazing.

The county staff has questioned whether the site can be developed without enlarging the Napa Sanitation District sewer pipe running to the Silverado area. That would be an expensive proposition for an affordable housing project.

"That overcharged sewer line that runs all the way up to Silverado country club has flummoxed quite a few developers over the years," Gregory said.

NapaSan more recently said capacity in the 10-inch sewer trunk line might be increased by reducing stormwater leaks into the pipe, county officials said.

Pedroza said residents in nearby Monticello Park have had septic systems fail.

"If there's capacity, existing homeowners should be afforded the same opportunity," he said.

Altamura site — The 5.8-acre site near Monticello Road and Atlas Peak Road could have 58 housing units. It faces the same sewer situation as the Bishop site, county officials said.

Foster Road site — The 24-acre site on Foster Road south of the city of Napa could have 5 acres used for 100 to 125 housing units.

But this land is inside the city of Napa growth area for future annexations. County officials said this means working with the city.

"The offer is for a willing, cooperative arrangement with the city, if they're interested," Morrison said. "We're not looking at trying to force them to accept something that would be to their own detriment."

Spanish Flat — The 16.6-acre site could have 10 acres developed with 100 to 125 housing units. This site is near Lake Berryessa and is more than 12 miles as the crow flies from Napa Valley and its cities. It could be served by the Spanish Flat Water District. The county is seeking to redevelop lake resorts in the area.