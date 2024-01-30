Napa County jurisdictions preparing to adopt code encouraging all-electric construction

Napa County and its cities are poised to consider a building code that would discourage natural gas connections in new construction.

The code would by default encourage all-electric construction, helping to cut down on the health and climate impacts of natural gas, according to proponents. Though, it would not ban natural gas connections outright.

With the timing of the approval process, the earliest the county could see a new code would be June.

An October 2023 draft of the building code includes standards to disincentivize the use of natural gas in residential construction.

Other types of construction would be required to be “electric ready” — which means the building, if it uses natural gas, would need to have infrastructure prepared to support a future conversion to all-electric.

It includes an exemption for free-standing accessory dwelling units out of concern that placing additional requirements upon such structures could be considered a barrier to affordable housing. The exemption doesn’t apply to such units when they’re included inside existing homes.

There is also an exemption for remodels of single-family homes during the first three years after they’re constructed. For residential units outside of the exemptions, homebuilders would also be required to offer an all-electric option for interested owners.

David Morrison, Napa County’s special projects director, said at a Napa County Climate Action Committee meeting Jan. 26 that he’s been in contact with Napa’s city leaders about the draft.

He said the county will likely be the first to consider the code, with an ordinance set to go before the Napa County Board of Supervisors at some point in March.

“I think by the county going first, that provides a template that other jurisdictions can use,” Morrison said.

The cities of Napa and American Canyon will likely follow the county, he said, with their respective city councils scheduled to consider an ordinance at some point in April, May or June. St. Helena will likely follow along in July, and Yountville and Calistoga are still figuring out when they might be considering the code, Morrison said.

Morrison said each jurisdiction will need to submit an application to the California Energy Commission and receive approval prior to adopting the new standards. Because the energy commission approval process takes about three months, he said, that means the earliest Napa County will see a new code come into effect is June.

Other California jurisdictions have pursued similar measures to limit or restrict natural gas connections in new construction. But those who’ve outright banned such connections have come under legal threat, and a recent decision stopped Berkeley — the first to enact such a ban — from enforcing their ban.

Committee member Anna Chouteau said at the meeting there’s been some concern among St. Helena city staff connected to the Berkeley ruling.

But Morrison said Napa’s approach doesn’t appear to be under threat, as the committee in August 2023 chose to move forward with an approach that only seeks to limit natural gas connections and not outright ban them.

Morrison said the Napa County’s counsel believes such path is legally defensible, and the California Energy Commission has been recommending the approach, as well.

“If there’s a challenge, we’ll find out, but we believe it’s defensible,” Morrison said.

Daniel Carpenter-Gold — a lawyer who submitted an amicus brief for the UCLA Environmental Law Clinic in 2022 in support of Berkeley’s ban — said in an email to The Press Democrat that flexible energy codes indeed are generally not vulnerable to the legal argument used against the Berkeley ordinance.

That’s because the Energy Policy and Conservation Act — which was at issue in the Berkeley case — “specifically allows state and local governments to use flexible energy codes, as long as they meet the requirements in that law,” according to Carpenter-Gold.

“Local governments that are interested in restricting the use of gas should not be deterred by this one case,” he said, “especially since there are a ton of people and organizations out there who are willing to help them figure out how to keep moving toward healthy and green buildings for everyone.”

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.