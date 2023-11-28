Napa County names new director for child support services

Douglas Durward, Napa County’s assistant director for Child Support Services, was named director of the department Tuesday. He will begin serving in the role Dec. 31.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in a closed session meeting Tuesday to appoint Durward to the role.

The county’s child support agency aims to “enhance the wellbeing of children and the self-sufficiency of families by providing professional services,” according to the county website.

Durward, an employee of the department since 2006, will take up the position of longtime director Janett Nottley, whose retirement is set for Dec. 30.

Board chair Belia Ramos said the board thanked Nottley “because it takes foresight, planning and strategy to ensure that we have a very qualified number two to take over.”

Ramos added that Durward has experience with civil rights litigation, family law and juvenile dependency, and that he worked as a private practitioner prior to coming to the county. Additionally, she said, he’s represented clients in state and federal court, and has served on numerous committees for the Child Support Directors Association of California.

“We are excited to have someone that has served in many different roles, and has been in that number two position, and is really that seasoned professional that’s going to be able to lead us into whatever comes our way in the world of child support services,” Ramos said.

Durward told the board he couldn’t overstate how grateful the department was for the board’s support of Nottley for the past 16 years.

He said the department was named the top child support agency in California this year, a significant improvement from when he and Nottley joined — when the department “wasn’t even near the top half” of such agencies.

“Through earthquakes, fires, more fires, and dramatic changes in our department’s legal landscape, she has directed us with unwavering dignity and professionalism,” Durward said. “As for the future, it is bright.”

