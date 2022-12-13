Napa County names new public health officer

Dr. Christine Wu has been Napa County public health officer and deputy director of the county Health and Human Services Agency’s Public Health Division.

Wu is set to begin Dec. 31, replacing Dr. Karen Relucio, who plans to retire Dec. 30, the county announced.

Wu has been deputy health officer and clinic physician for Solano County Public Health since January 2019, overseeing communicable disease control as the bureau chief, as well as emergency medical services, preparedness and immunization programs, the announcement stated.

“We are very fortunate to have Dr. Wu, who has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic response in our neighboring Solano County, join our agency. She is bright and well respected and will play a key role in furthering our agency’s mission to serve our community and support its health and well-being,” stated Jennifer Yasumoto, Health and Human Services director.

Wu is board certified in preventive medicine and general public health and is a graduate of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the UC Berkeley School of Public Health, according to Napa County.