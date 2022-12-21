Napa County picks former journalist as new public information officer

Linda Ong is the new Napa County communication and public information officer.

“We’re excited to have Linda in this position with her unique background,” Deputy County Executive Officer for Communications Holly Dawson stated in the announcement. “Linda’s great experience in both local government and TV news will help to enhance the storytelling of Napa County and deepen our relationships with media outlets.”

Her most recent post was senior communications specialist for the city of Brighton, Colorado. Other experience, the county states, includes nearly 10 years as a producer, anchor and reporter in television news, including at the NBC Today Show in New York City, ABC News Nashville and NBC El Paso.

Ong earned her master’s degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Riverside.