Napa County poised to move to orange less-restrictive tier of California’s reopening plan

Napa County is on track to advance to the orange tier next week, following Marin County’s move Wednesday into that less-restrictive tier of California’s pandemic reopening plan.

If Napa County can maintain its current coronavirus case metrics, the state could give it the go-ahead, effective March 31, said spokeswoman Janet Upton. As of Wednesday, the county had a test positivity rate of 0.9%, an adjusted new case rate of 2.8, and a health-equity test positivity rate of 1.1%.

Now in the orange tier, Marin County restaurants can operate indoors at the lesser of 50% capacity or 200 people, up from 25% or 100 patrons in the red (“substantial” transmission risk) tier. Retail establishments and indoor malls are allowed to operate at full capacity with COVID-19 guidance in place, and food courts can open at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is lower.

In addition, movie theaters can increase capacity to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer; and gyms and fitness centers can boost capacity to 25% and open indoor pools. Indoor hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms must remain closed.

Counties in the orange tier can also begin to reopen outdoor venues for sports and live performances, with capacity limited at 20%. Reservations and assigned seating will be required, and only people living within 120 miles of the region can attend an event. Maximum capacity expands to 33% starting April 1.

Sonoma, Solano, Mendocino and Lake counties remain in the red tier.