Napa County promotes Cleveland to permanent agricultural commissioner

Tracy Cleveland, a Sonoma State University graduate, is the new agricultural commissioner in Napa County.

“I am honored and privileged to serve in Napa County,” stated Cleveland, who started work on Monday. “I forward to my new role as the agricultural commissioner. I am excited to continue working with the department’s dedicated staff as we continue our efforts to collaborate closely with industry and our other partners.”

Cleveland has been acting as the interim agricultural commissioner since January after the departure Humberto Izquierdo in December.

She’s served in the Napa County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office for 18 years. Cleveland holds a degree in ecology from Sonoma State University. In 2016, she was promoted to assistant agricultural commissioner, during which time she helped manage the daily operations of the office, providing oversight and administration of the many programs within the department.

“Tracy began her work with the county’s agriculture program back in 2003 and she has steadily taken on increasing responsibilities across department programs over the last 18 years,” Napa County Board of Supervisors Chair Alfredo Pedroza stated in the announcement. “I believe her experience in the program makes her an ideal candidate for the position.”