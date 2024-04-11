Napa County to move some government offices to its south campus

Napa County has been exploring future facilities plans for more than a year, from building a new headquarters in downtown Napa, consolidating operations at the county’s south campus or staying with the status quo.

But this week, the Napa Board of Supervisors gave direction for staff to begin working out a partial move to the south campus, a plan that calls for renovations but no new buildings.

The county will now move forward with the process to find an architect for the new facilities project, according to public works director Steven Lederer.

Under the plan, the county will retain a downtown presence in the current administration building at 1195 Third Street. Offices for the supervisors — as well as their board chamber — county executive, auditor-controller, county counsel and other court-dependent departments would remain downtown, in a renovated administration building.

But the renovated south campus building would become home to the current downtown assessor-recorder-county clerk and elections offices, as well as the treasurer-tax collector, public works and the planning and building departments. The county’s Comprehensive Services for Older Adults division would remain at 650 Imperial Way, in a renovated facility, and be joined by Information Technology Services.

The partial move was the staff-recommended approach as well. Lederer said that was the case because the option is the simplest, fastest — taking an estimated five to six years to implement — and cheapest, costing an estimated $140.1 million. Lederer also noted that the partial move retains the benefit of, in essence, keeping the county’s historic position.

“For 157 years people have known that if you want to go find the county, this is where you find them,” Lederer told the supervisors. “And from a policy standpoint, you’ll still be here in this building, the board chambers would still be here in this building.”

The partial move is cheaper than staying with the status quo, at an estimated cost of $190.2 million. The most expensive of the five options was to consolidate most departments in downtown Napa, estimated to cost $222.2 million and take about eight to 10 years.

Lederer also said that the option gives the supervisors the greatest flexibility. That’s because a future board will be able to make decisions on what to do with the former Carithers department store building on First Street, as well as the current downtown Hall of Justice site. Furthermore, the 1.1-acre Sullivan county parking lot remains open, and so does a building lot at the south campus.

“It really keeps a lot of your options open,” Lederer said.

Ryan Alsop, the county’s executive officer, said in a press release that the option proactively addresses current needs while planning for the future.

“This decision reaffirms our commitment to fostering a productive and safe workplace environment that our valued employees can take pride in,” Alsop said in the release. “Given the persistent lack of functional office space, along with substantial building and infrastructure disrepair, as well as seismic structural deficiencies, doing nothing is just not an option.”

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.